Freddy Krueger wears bag by Rare Romance. Membership Wax With Drip Summer 2025’s hottest designer items, modeled by the celebrity residents of Tijuana wax museum. By Jamie Lee Taete October 30, 2025, 7:31am Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Tagged:Fashion, Photography, The Reasons To Be Cheerful Issue Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Picture by Been Shill Last-Minute Halloween Ideas for Brain-Rotted Doomscrollers 16 hours ago By Nick Thompson Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images Sitting All the Time Is Really Bad for You. Cocoa Can Help. 16 hours ago By Luis Prada Photo: wundervisuals / Getty Images Halloween Parties Are the New Dating Mixers: 5 Ways to Find Your Boo 16 hours ago By Sammi Caramela Elsie Roymans/Getty Images Megadeth Teasing a Cover of Metallica’s ‘Ride the Lightning’ for Their Final Album 16 hours ago By Stephen Andrew Galiher