Subscribe to VICE

VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletters

Freddy Krueger wears bag by Rare Romance.
Membership

Wax With Drip

Summer 2025’s hottest designer items, modeled by the celebrity residents of Tijuana wax museum.

By

Share:
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories
Tagged:
, ,
Share:

More
From VICE