De’Longhi Espresso Makers Are Almost 50% Off RN at Wayfair

The excitement of Wayfair’s Way Day deals should be enough to perk anyone up, but even seasoned deal hunters like us here at VICE rely on exotic espresso roasts to stay energized. Sure, we love heading to our local café as much as the next person, but that $8 drink is a drag on our shopping fund. Thankfully, Way Day has found the perfect balance between saving money and staying caffeinated, offering up select elegant De’Longhi espresso makers for nearly 50% off.

While we’ve been coveting a De’Longhi machine for sometime, the main barrier to entry has been that these espresso machines are typically in the four-digit price zone… but, TGIWD (“thank god it’s Way Day”): Select models have dropped down to three digits (hey, it’s something!). We have our eyes on the La Specialista Espresso Machine, which will turn you into a barista right from the comfort of your own home for 30% off. It heats up almost instantly, has a frother for stellar lattes and cappuccinos, and a built-in grinder that uses an integrated sensor for optimal precision. Long story short, get ready to pull gorgeous espresso shots.

For something a bit more compact, the Magnifica Evo—currently going for 42% off—belongs on your shoebox apartment’s beautiful home countertop. With a press of a button, it can create the Americano of your dreams. It has an impressive 4.7-star average rating on Wayfair and over 300 reviews. Some folks have even said it’s better than Breville’s Barista Touch (although we may disagree). “We chose to upgrade from the Breville Barista to this. We’re glad we did!”

Way Day is only two days long, so get on the grind (pun not intended).

