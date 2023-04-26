The Dyson Tech of Our Dreams Is Up to 30% Off for Way Day

Alert! It’s Way Day where you can score up to 80% off across tons of categories including kitchen appliances, living room furniture, rugs, and decor. To kick things off, we scoured Wayfair’s website and zeroed in on one specific brand we already know will be a banger—Dyson tech for up to 30% off.

You can basically bet that Dyson vacuums are light as a feather, cordless, bagless, and come with different attachment heads regardless of when (or how) things get filthy. When you open its glorious box, expect to see a direct driving cleaning head, mini soft dusting brush, mini motorized tool, crevice tool, soft roller cleaning head, and a combination tool (with most models). These dust-sucking babies work its magic on carpets, upholstery, tile, hardwood floors, and even thick, shaggy rugs.

Storage is also a breeze, with a charging docking station you can easily hang on the wall. Speaking of its docking station, Dyson vacuums are known to have stellar battery runtime after just a short charge—certainly enough time to tackle a sizable apartment or a whole floor of a home without any need to stop to refuel.

One of our editors loves the V12 Detect Slim Vacuum, and swears they actually enjoy vacuuming now. It easily maneuvers around dusty nooks and crannies at just under six pounds, inhales all of the mess, and as a bonus, it also happens to be 15% off for Way Day. Another rad feature: It offers laser illumination to view invisible dust on hardwood floors, and it has a 60-minute run time, and reports all the debris picked up through its built-in LCD screen. Hell yeah, brother.

Get suckin’.

Shop all Dyson tech on sale at Wayfair here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.