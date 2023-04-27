Snag Mondo Deals on Cult-Fave Wayfair Appliances & Cookware for Way Day

Hear ye, hear ye! [Trumpet sounds.] The second round of Way Day 2023 has finally arrived! Nothing thrills us quite like the frantic opening of tabs, scrolling, and searching for the best steals and deals that this wonderful shopping holiday brings. Some Boos blocks are almost half off, the Moccamaster deals are legit, and more major sales and markdowns are ripe for the picking during the annual Way Day sale, which ends tomorrow, so move fast.

We’re only days away from having our feeds flooded with Justin Timberlake memes, and that makes us panic, knowing that spring has already sprung and we haven’t had a chance to do any cleaning, organizing, or entertaining. (Deep breaths, people.) You know what always helps self-inflicted anxiety? Shopping! And, do you know what kind of shopping you never have to feel guilty about? That’s right: kitchen gadgets and appliances, because while plenty of folks scold themselves for buying another pair of shoes or too many video games, high-quality kitchenware is an investment in your long-term culinary future. (At least, that’s what we’ve been telling ourselves.)

So kick back, tell your bank “no, this is NOT fraud,” and fill that gaping void caused by doom-scrolling by snagging an on-sale Nespresso machine and other insane Way Day 2023 kitchen deals.

For meat and cheese lovers

Don’t have a John Boos cutting board? Already have one, but can’t pass up a beautiful deal (nearly 50% off!) on a gorgeous new walnut block? This is a perfect addition to your kitchen, or… ahem… a great Mother’s or Father’s Day gift. Whoever gets it, just picture the prosciutto ribbons cascading over perfectly folded capicola and salami, followed by a variety of cheeses—soft, sharp, and aged to exquisite flavor. Or, you know, some diced onion and carrot.

Calling all java heads

No, we’re not talking about the coding language. We’re talking COFFEE. This, friends, is not a drill—the Moccamaster KBGV Select (which we stan and literally use every day) is 24% off during Way Day! Be your own barista and never have your name horribly misspelled or pronounced again. You might also want to add an automatic milk steamer to your cart and upgrade your at-home menu to include actually good drip coffee.

Make your life easier forever

Accident-prone home cooks will be the first to tell you that many of their injuries come from boiling water and/or steam. The amount of times we’ve fallen to the kitchen floor in pain from hot spaghetti backdraft is… too many to admit on the internet. This over-the-sink collapsible strainer is really the tool you didn’t know would save you so much time and agony, and it’s 49% off right now.

The kitchen quarterback

Behold, the great and mighty Vitamix. Rec Room decided once and for all that this blender is totally worth the hype, since it pulverizes everything in its path and makes the most lusciously creamy soups and smoothies with no shaking or side-scraping required. The Explorian E310 is a heavy-duty model with a 1.4-liter capacity that is sure to perform above and beyond all your blending expectations. Plus, being 36% off, it’s sure to sell out quickly—so act fast!

It’s all in the plating

One reason photos of food in print and on Instagram look so delectable is because they’re perfectly styled on top of gorgeous servingware. We eat with our eyes first, so presentation is important. This simple ceramic set is ideal for making meals look “restaurant quality.” This set is full of subtly attractive colors, so you can finally get some variation on your plate shelf. Wait… you do keep your plates on shelves… right?

Calling all lazy gourmands

The beginning of the pandemic was all about sourdough starters and making bread from scratch at home—we get it, Brad, you posted your loaf (of bread) five times on Facebook. For chefs that are less concerned about the journey than the destination, allow me to introduce the Hamilton Beach bread maker. This puppy has 14 programmed settings, and according to one overjoyed reviewer, “The suction cups on the bottom keep it in place so it doesn’t slide around and the exterior doesn’t get hot even when it’s baking…The loaves are just wonderful! Haven’t bought a loaf of bread since I got this thing!”

The best set for newbies

If this is the beginning of your culinary adventure, then it can be super useful to get your kitchen all set up in one fell swoop. You can complete basically any Ina Garten or [insert fave celebrity here] recipe with this full set of discounted cookware, utensils, and measuring cups. How easy is that?!

Party rockers, rejoice

Yoooo, this MEGA party centerpiece really does it all—and it’s 19% off right now. At first I was all, “Oh cool, a punch bowl, that’s fun,” but then I kept clicking, and it also comes with some bangin’ matching glasses. [Cue: existential crisis about being old enough to get excited about a punch bowl.]

The one from the legacy brand

Most home cooks have heard of Le Creuset, but may not be familiar with the less mainstream brand Staub. A favorite in many professional kitchens, the brand’s 30%-off Dutch oven is a perfect place to begin a collection with its ample color options. Click “add to cart” and yell at Alexa to add ingredients for “BOEUF BOURGUIGNON!” to your cart.

Chop chop, my guy

Do you have a good knife set? We’re talkin’, like, a good knife set, not a shitty, beat up blade that might be a chef’s knife, a super dull bread knife, and, uh, that’s about it. Unless you’re packing a Top Chef-level knife bag, you could probably benefit from reconsidering your knife game. Luckily for you, this Henckels 15-piece set is a whopping 67% off right now. TBH an amazing deal.

Take the easy way out

For every single recipe that’s been skipped because there was too much dicing or mincing, meet your saving grace: the food processor. It’s the key to cutting down on prep and cleanup time, and this incredibly sick version features a self-scraping paddle that wipes down the sides of the bowl so the lid doesn’t have to be opened every 30 seconds. This marked-down Cuisinart model is small enough for tiny kitchens, but not in an obnoxious way that only allows you to make pesto for one.

It’s soup season, baby

Every soup lord needs a dedicated cauldron to brew up brothy creations. This stockpot by Le Creuset is deep enough to fit a week’s worth of stew and your mom’s chicken noodle recipe. Snag it for 50% off.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum

We deem vacuums as a kitchen staple. Why? Because the last thing we need is crumbs stinking up the place and attracting not-so friendly cockroaches (or friendly dogs). Dyson is an absolute workhorse when it comes to home tech, and this gadget proves it with its 4.7 star rating and over 3,600 reviews on Wayfair’s website.

Good luck, and happy hunting, fellow culinary comrades!

