Blessed Be Way Day: These Wayfair Deals are Still Going Strong

Way Day 2023 may be approaching the end, but that doesn’t mean Wayfair doesn’t still have stellar sales lurking within its deep abyss of furniture and home goods. When’s the last time your home reminded you to live your best life? It can happen every day if you make smart Wayfair choices.

You may not know where to look for the best Wayfair deals, so that’s why we’ve done the snooping for you. We may not have been straight-A students, but when it comes to score-finding detective work, we’re on the honor roll. We scouted out top-notch deals and steals across Wayfair’s small appliances, living room furniture, dining, and decor categories. Whether your taste is cookie-cutter, mid-century modern with a futuristic flair, or you’re in need of some upgrades to make your crowded apartment kitchen less drab, Wayfair has the answer. Light your bathing skeleton candle and read on.

These Dyson daddies

Ah, the zaddy of vacuums. Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim Vacuum with laser technology is perfect for tackling invisible dust bunnies, and it’s already on sale at Wayfair. It knocked our socks off by working its magic on our carpets and it’s further impressing us with its 15% off discount. Looking for a total bargain? Check out its older sibling with six different attachment heads, the V10, for 18% off.

Old money sofa

Lounge like the rich on this surprisingly affordable loveseat that looks like it could be sitting pretty inside an Upper East Side brownstone. The diamond stitching allows us to pretend that we belong to a country club, and the slightly flared legs make it look like a primo score from the antiques store. All you need to complete the vibe is a glass of Scotch and an episode of Succession.

Bargain TV stand

This TV stand is a true money saver with rustic appeal, thanks to its vintage wood finish. It says “I want my house to have barn (or suburbs) vibes, but I’m tasteful.”

Chic cookware

Ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky like I have a great set of cookware that can handle anything I want to make in the kitchen? If the answer is no, snag this Cuisinart set.

Gold goblets for a king

Drink like the little royal bish you are with these gorgeous glass goblets. Pour yourself some fine wine and take your sweet ole’ time sipping for 57% off.

The zen bedside lamp

There’s something about this lamp that just murmurs namaste. It’s modern, yet its warm taupe fabric shade is also timeless and tranquil, with a touch of Japandi/Noguchi appeal. It includes a touch switch, built-in USB charging port, and three different dimming options, and it’s on sale.

Way Day is every day in these parts. You’re welcome.

