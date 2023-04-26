The Best Outdoor Furniture From Wayfair’s Huge Way Day Sale

Good morn! Or whatever time it is there, down on planet Earth. We’ve been sent to heaven on a cloud of Way Day patio furniture deals, and have briefly descended from our price-slashed, All Weather Recliner to spread the outdoor decor gospel.

We smooch our rosary beads with thee, on this Most Holy of Way Days. If you’re new to the annual furniture and home goods holiday, WELCOME! [Splashes unholy water] Way Day arrives every year in the spring, in the spirit of purging the woebegone goods of our storage units and investing in fresh decor for our (now vaccinated) ready-to-entertain behinds. It is held online, on a large and powerful home decor website called “Wayfair” that is basically to Amazon what Princess Margaret was to the late Queen Lizzie. (A lot more fun.) As the old Lord Way Day proverb states, “Whence the cherry blossoms bloom and the bodega cat cackles, it is time to give the Wayfolk a two-day blowout sale with up to 60% off the best outdoor furniture and stuff. Oh, and make it all ship for free.”

So, where’s the rub?

Sifting through the Way Day patio furniture deals is kind of intense. Those Waylords are hawking A LOTTA outdoor sectionals and discounted dining sets to you today and tomorrow (as in, hundreds upon hundreds of pages for single-item categories). We love being a martyr for capitalism and/or attention, so we put on our very best cranberry harvest pants, and waded into the golden Way Day lake of deals, deals, deals, to find you the comfiest outdoor patio furniture and decor deals for this summer, from whole outdoor seating sets to vibey neon bar lights; rugs that can take a sploosh of wine, swoll all-weather umbrellas, vintage inspired seating and patio chairs, and everything else you need to cozy up outside.

The best outdoor loveseat

We’re going to struggle to keep this one outside, because it would look so damn fresh with out indoor Japandi side tables and Noguchi lamps. Constructed from solid eucalyptus wood, and equipped with thick, water-resistant seat cushions, the Barbera couch is perfect for people who want their outdoor space to look less like a gorp-centric zone, and more like an extension of their indoor mid-century modern aesthetics. Cop it while it’s 43% off.

You’ll need an accent pillow

Who could that be, cozying up to a banana leaf-print pillow with a cocktail in-hand? We all need somebody to lean on, but in the meantime, this 4.6-star average rated tropicana pillow is 65% off, and perfect for creating an endless summer vibe.

Rockabye

Who knew that the American rock singer Shawn Mullins wrote his 1998 banger after this Way Day deal? We did. “[It’s a] beautiful chair,” wrote one reviewer of the 4.7-star rated, 70% off modern rocking chair, “ It was easy to put together. Did that by myself in about 20 minutes. It is a larger rocker, more deep seated and I like that.”

Finally! Ample string lights

Outdoor lighting that actually delivers *chef’s kiss* Nancy Meyers-level ambiance can get hella spensi, which is why we’re copping these solar-powered string lights at 67% off. “Charged them for a day and they have stayed lit ever since,” writes one reviewer about the lights, which come with 110 bulbs for bringing a little touch of warm to your yard or patio.

The best Parisian park look-alike chairs

Both of these sets almost look like the chairs they have all over Paris’ gardens, which matters because those chairs are also iron (but damn pricy), yet somehow manage to be extremely comfortable. You can change your pillows and tables and the rest of your decor, but these chairs will be a mainstay through the tides of trends. Scoop the Chrisoula set of four at 34% off, and an entire bistro set, table includes, at 26% off by Wade Logan.

For your mix-n-match summer plants

We have dreams of a summer garden with big Main Character energy—and if you don’t know which plants to buy (without killing them) we have a plant guide for all you black-thumbed cuties. One of the first steps is finding a medley of planters and pots, such as this set of five-star rated pots by Daylani, which is 40% off and made of chic, porous concrete that helps your plants breathe and drain, and this indoor-outdoor, lifted mid-century style planter by by Mercury Row that is 27% off.

If you’re ready for a window box planter that really carries it’s weight, the Abram is a 4.7-star average rated, 36-inch long planting box equipped with a removable self-watering shelf and insert bucket for easy planting and maintenance, and it’s 14% off this Way Day.

The best outdoor umbrella

You deserve an outdoor umbrella that is as flexible as J.Lo, and durable as the the Great Pyramids. This Freeport Park ‘brelly is 20% off, and word on the Way Day streets is that it’s incredibly durable, can be assembled in five minutes, and angled to block the sun for you and several buds thanks to its 9-foot wide polyester canopy.

These remind us of Dakota Johnson’s chairs

You know, the now-iconic Architectural Digest video home tour. But if you need a reminder: The one where actor Dakota Johnson casually shows viewers her home, and specifically a patio set made out of Winston Churchill’s boat or something. Snag these while they’re 64% off.

The best outdoor fire pits

In search of the best outdoor fire pits for your spring and summertime conjuring? Tap into your inner-Y2K self with this Enyacore fire pit, complete with star and moon cut-outs, at 44% off.

The best outdoor rugs

A jute rug is great for doing the two-rug stack trick, and feels so good under your feet. Most are braided, but this 60% off Dovecoat rug has a unique, geometric design that will make your patio feel a little more grown up.

The best outdoor tables

If you have a smaller space, the 35% off and 4.7-star average rated Bertradis side table can bring a cheery pop of color to your patio, and fit a medley of small succulents, cocktail glasses, and Sunday reads like a champ. But if you’re in need of an outdoor dining table that doesn’t scream IKEA (no shade), this 4.5-star average rated Waterbury dining table is 26% off, and where Japandi design and rattan cottagecore chic meet; it can fit up to eight people, and comes with a glass topper so you can serve meals, drinks, and gossip like a pro.

You’re the cool gas station character in that one scene

Need a light? This chair radiates one of the two, with no in-between: 1) Sleazy cool Lynchian gas station guy 2) The main car from Cars. Cop it while it’s 23% off.

