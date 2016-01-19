Way Too Many College Graduates Think Judge Judy is a Supreme Court Justice

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Judge Judy runs a tight ship in her TV courtroom. Her judicial powers have settled even the most bizarre cases; she is a no-bullshit judge, a Daytime Emmy winner, a Guinness World Record holder, and an all-around badass.

But a Supreme Court justice she is not. Sadly, 10 percent of college graduates surveyed in a poll by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni in September misidentified Judith Sheindlin—a.k.a. Judge Judy—as a member of the Supreme Court. On the multiple-choice question, 62 percent correctly selected Elena Kagan, while 22 percent chose Lawrence Warren Pierce, and another 6 percent chose John Kerry.

The survey is part of a larger package about America’s “crisis in civic education.” Besides the Judge Judy snafu, about half of the students polled couldn’t correctly answer where a presidential impeachment takes place and 59 percent incorrectly identified Thomas Jefferson as the father of the United States Constitution.

If you feel like sulking about the sad, misinformed young people in this survey, you can read the full results here. After that, you can brush up on your political know-how here.