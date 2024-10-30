Wayans Bros New ‘Scary Movie’ Is After an 18-Year Hiatus and a Harvey Weinstein Battle

The Wayans Brothers are writing a new installment of Scary Movie, the groundbreaking and beloved horror-comedy franchise. This will be the Scary Movie sixth film—which doesn’t sound super newsworthy. But it’s actually big return, as the Wayans brothers weren’t involved in the fourth and fifth installments of the franchise. It’s their first Scary Movie in 18 years.

“You can’t do Wayans shit without the Wayans,” said Marlon Wayans in a recent podcast appearance, discussing Harvey Weinstein’s role in “stealing” the franchise from the brothers. “You can try, but eventually, you’re gonna lose a lot of money because what we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan, Damon, Kim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do. You can’t just put anybody on them.”

In a statement announcing the new movie, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Wayans said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again.”

They added that they’re looking forward to working with Jonathan Glickman, the new CEO of Miramax, along with his team “at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong.” The reboot will begin filming in 2025.

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise,” added Glickman. “The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen, and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon, and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”