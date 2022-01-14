Get Up to 60% Off at Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale

“New year, new apartment,” is what we said last year around this time. Alas, we’re still sitting in the same old windowless living room of our railroad-style shoebox, unsure if it’s light or dark out. Thankfully, you don’t have to move to bring some new life into your old living space, since Wayfair is currently having a flash 72-Hour Clearance Sale with savings of up to 60% off on home goods, kitchen essentials, area rugs, wall art, living room seating, lighting, and more.

Whether you’re looking to cop a new Dutch oven to round out your cast iron arsenal, you’re interested in some dope new light fixtures to illuminate your life, or you’ve finally tossed the Spiderman sheets and bought yourself some adult bedding, you’re in for some big-time markdowns and discounts. But hurry up and get over there—the sale ends January 19.

Save big on Lodge cast iron

Investing in a great piece of cast iron will change your life, and Lodge makes some of the best cast iron cookware you can own, including this enameled dutch oven that you can use to make stews, brews, briskets, and whatever else your heart desires. Plus, the enamel makes it way easier to clean than regular cast iron. It’s also 30% off right now.

Replace the ugly lighting in your kitchen

It’s time to replace the Landlord Special lighting in your galley kitchen, and this beautiful chrome pendant light is 65% off the original pricing. It’ll look great reflecting off your fruit bowl.

Top-rated bedding

Have last year’s sheets been shredded by your perfect little werewolf toenails? No sweat. This set is 78% off and has a 4.5-star rating from over 23,000 reviews on Wayfair praising its softness and the fact that people don’t sweat in them at night. “I don’t know about 20,000 thread count,” writes one customer, “BUT these sheets are Heaven!”

A very Japandi armchair

The perfect blend between mid-century and Scandinavian design, Japandi interiors are having a moment for their cozy but breathable vibe. Save over $60 on this wood and linen armchair that will look great beside your Noguchi look-alike lamp.

It’s time for a handsome laundry hamper

Are you still using an IKEA bag, or some other kind of amorphous sack tucked in your closet? Upgrade with a real hamper—this one is 31% off.

A TV stand that fits your record player

Have all the media goods in one place, baby. This walnut-finished, mid-century style media stand is 41% off. It includes adjustable shelves (plus a soundbar shelf), and has a weight capacity of 200 pounds—perfect for that vintage tube TV you can’t stop telling all your friends about.

This Sealy mattress is 59% off

As we’ve all learned from RoboCop, getting a new spine is not fun. Luckily, Wayfair has this Sealy memory foam mattress—and boy, do we love memory foam—on sale right now. It has a 4.7-star rating from over 3,000 reviews praising its ability to help you sleep like a spoiled little cherub. “Love this mattress!” writes one reviewer. “Very comfortable. Expanded to correct size almost immediately.”

Head over to Wayfair for more steals and deals. Happy zhuzhing!

