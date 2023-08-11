Cop a New Piece of Big, Sexy Furniture at Wayfair’s 70% Off Sale

Celebrating milestones in life is a beautiful thing. It’s worth a toast to make it to getting past more than three dates; finally not burning your chicken while troubleshooting your new Le Creuset Dutch oven; spending your first-night snoozing on a new mattress (that you bought with your hard-earned clams instead of copped from an old roommate); and all of the other signifying moments of actually being an adult.

All of that helps us remember that the teenage years were pretty scary. (Personally, my memory is flooded with My Chemical Romance posters and way too many trips to Auntie Anne’s at the suburban mall.) But as much as we’d like to nostalgize, one of our favorite online home goods and furniture destinations—Wayfair—is almost the big 13, and the megastore is celebrating with an up to 70% off Anniversary Sale until August 15 on couches, mattresses, living room tables, rugs, and more.

Typically, a birthday calls for a triple fudge layer cake, but the best way you can show Wayfair some love is by shopping its ginormous array of sofas and chairs for up to 55% off. Is there really any other piece of furniture better than a cozy sectional? Not in our books, especially the Allison 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional for 46% off. The L-shape is big enough for both of your besties to sleep on, and storage is included under the cushions (for stashing your art books, shroom boxes, or sex toy collection).

We’re also lovin’ the Strummer Upholstered Sectional for 48% off with its gorge velvet fabric and cool-toned color palette.

Sleep Week may be well over, but Wayfair is just getting started with mattress deals up to 65% off. Indulge in an epic snooze with the 12” Plush Hybrid Mattress from Wayfair’s in-house brand for under $400. It has a 4.7-star average and over 10,000 reviews, so don’t be a label snob—this is a seriously comfy mattress.

If you’re seeking something a bit more fancy in the sleep department, check out the Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultra Plush 14″ Hybrid Mattress for 42% off. It has low-motion transfer so your partner doesn’t grunt when you get up for a 3 a.m. water refill, and cooling technology for a non-sweaty sleep.

Next on your shopping list should be an eye-catching table. The Aydan Coffee Table for 69% off has a rugged Enyacore sensibility and we’re here for it. Impress your mates with the distressed finish, charming gold detail, and the fact that it’s a legit treasure chest.

Another elaborate piece is the Gibson End Table for 51% off. Maybe you can’t afford a trip to Barbados this summer, but you can adorn your apartment with its beachy, island-vibes flair for way less than the cost of a resort stay.

These are just a few picks, but way, way, waaaaayyyyyyyy more is on sale. Being indecisive isn’t an option right now because remember, Wayfair’s Anniversary Sale is only running through August 15. Maybe the teen years aren’t so bad after all.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.