Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale Has up to 80% off on Home Goods

Even when it’s not Black Friday season, Wayfair is our go-to source for finding furniture that doesn’t give away by looking at it how much of a bargain it truly was. Now, with Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale upon us, we’re diving through the ocean of deals to find the hidden treasures.

As part of the sale, there are thousands of products that are up to 80% off, including hot deals on mattresses, affordable leather couches, and deals on top appliance brands like Ninja. Here are some of the best early Black Friday deals from Wayfair that you don’t want to miss out on.

A QUICK LOOK AT THE BEST WAYFAIR BLACK FRIDAY PRESALE DEALS

Best convertible sofa deal – Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa

Blue velvet, anyone? This rich jewel tone Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa is a standout pick for anyone who loves to decorate with flare. Plus, its convertible, which makes it feel like you’re buying two sofas when you’re only paying for one. Speaking of paying: The sofa is usually $879.99, but since it’s 64% off, the price is $312.99.

Best coffee table deal – Vivenne Mango Wood Drum Coffee Table

Crafted from kiln-dried mango wood, the Vivenne Mango Wood Drum Coffee Table has an elevated rustic look, like it could be at home in a fancy cabin house. With a low profile and wide surface space, it’s great for game nights — or setting out a grazing platter. Normally $699, it’s on sale for $529 (24% off).

Best leather chair deal – Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair

Whether you’re sprucing up your office or living room, the Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair is a classic-cool pick. The warm brown leather matches most aesthetics, and it’s a good size for curling up with a book. Thanks to the sale, it’s 28% off, taking the price down to $246.99.

Best cookware deal – Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Cookware is expensive. That’s why getting married is such a great idea. However, if you don’t have a gift registry in your future, it’s a good idea to take advantage of these Black Friday deals, like the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven that’s on sale for just $79.90 down from $133.

Best bed platform deal – Hegg Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

This here is one of the most major markdowns on the list: At 77% off, the Hegg Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed is on sale for $212.99 down from the usual $919.96.

Best accent chair deal – Hendrix Velvet Barrel Chair

I have this chair in my cozy reading nook and would recommend it to anyone. The scalloped design kind of makes me feel like I’m perching on a seashell, which is fun. Normally $399 (thank you, Grandma!), it’s on sale right now for $172.99.

Best sofa deal – 85″ Full-Grain Genuine Italian Leather Square Arm Sofa

When it comes to finding the dream sofa, there’s really no better combo than marrying genuine leather with crisp, mid-century modern design. This 85″ Full-Grain Genuine Italian Leather Square Arm Sofa is the epitome of couch cool, and thanks to the sneak peek sale you can snag it for $1,699.99 – 17% off its full price of $2,03.99.

Best mattress topper deal – TEMPUR-Adapt 3″ Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Black Friday is the best time to buy a new mattress. But if you’re still trying to work it out with the bed you have, you can opt for the TEMPUR-Adapt 3″ Mattress Topper to give it a little memory foam makeover. These babies are normally $419 – which is pricey. Now, you can get it for just $258 – 38% off.

Best bedding set deal – Felix Cotton Waffle Duvet Set

There’s nothing I love more than a good waffle weave. For a comfy, luxe bedding refresh, this Felix Cotton Waffle Duvet Set is on sale for $109.99. While at first glance, this isn’t a big whoop (it’s only 5% off) you get to tack on more savings at checkout, bringing the price down to 20% off – and below $100. Now that I can get on board with.

Best mattress deal – Sealy Cool 12″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Maybe you’ve put yourself in the game for real and you’re on the hunt for a new mattress this Black Friday. If so, you’ll want to consider Sealy Cool 12″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress: Right now, it’s 66% off, ushering in major savings. Normally, it costs $1,199. Now, it’s $409.99. You’re welcome.

Best lamp deal – Brayton Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp with Neem Wooden Base, 6-8lbs (Set of 2)

Personally, I’ve wanted salt lamps for a long time now but have held back because it felt a little frivolous. However, this set of two Brayton Himalayan Pink Salt Lamps are on sale for $48.99, bringing the unit price down to less than $25 per lamp. Add. To. Cart.

Best dining table deal – Viaan Round Metal Dining Table

This Viaan Round Metal Dining Table looks like it belongs in an art museum or a space ship, which are two major green flags. Best of all, it’s 56% off, taking the hefty $3,636 price tag down to a more affordable splurge of $1,600.

Best dinner set deal – Izie Straight Lip Stoneware Dinner Plate (Set of 4)

There’s something about stoneware plates that just look sharp. Sure, you may be at home, but these plates could also fit right in at that trendy tapas place your friend is always raving out. Thanks to the sale, the Izie Straight Lip Stoneware Dinner Plate (Set of 4) can be scooped up for $42.99 – which is 12% off. then, at checkout, you can add an extra 15% off to the deal. Talk about a win.

Best cabinet deal – Ainez Unfinished Accent Cabinet

If you’re a grown adult who does not have a cabinet, let me be the one to gently tell you that yes, you do in fact probably need one to house all your crap precious heirlooms. Personally, I love the modern farmhouse vibes of this Ainez Unfinished Accent Cabinet – and I love the price even more. It’s on sale for $239.99, which puts $30 back in your pocket.

best rug deal – Palacio Farmhouse Seagrass Area Rug

In more modern farmhouse-y goodness, the Palacio Farmhouse Seagrass Area Rug is also on sale – taking the price down by 69% to just $49.99 from $160. In my book, this is un-pass-up-able.

Best kitchen appliance gift deal – Antarctic Star Countertop Ice Maker

While I myself am not type A enough for my own countertop ice machine, my cousin has one of these things and you’d think it was his firstborn child. For those in the market, the Antarctic Star Countertop Ice Maker is at a pretty attractive price – $63.15 from $149.99.

Best decor deal – Shatterproof Metal Full Length Mirror

A well placed full-length mirror can pretty much transform your home on the spot. If you want the pick me up without the fragility, this Shatterproof Metal Full Length Mirror is an awesome pick. Plus, Wayfair is practically giving it away. It’s 78% off, making it $74.99 down from $350.

Best wallpaper deal – Juniper Forest 20′ L x 27″ W Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Peel and stick wallpaper is a renter’s dream. And by renter, I mean me. Wayfair is dropping prices on tons of it, and one of the best deals is on this Juniper Forest 20′ L x 27″ W Peel and Stick Wallpaper. It’s 14% off, bringing the price per foot down from $1.56 to $1.33. Every cent counts!

Best coffee maker deal – Ninja Hot & Cold Brew 10-Cup Automatic Drip Coffee Maker with Frother

Save yourself a trip to Walmart and get your coffee maker shopping in while you’re at it – especially if you’re a cold brew lover. The Ninja Hot & Cold Brew 10-Cup Automatic Drip Coffee Maker is on sale for 25% off, bringing the price to just $149.99.

Best outdoor deal – Dahlonega Wood Raised Garden Bed (Set of 2)

If you’re already planning ahead for next year, this is a smart time to grab everything you need to revamp your garden – which just comes down to the Dahlonega Wood Raised Garden Bed. These things can get expensive, so the $128.99 sale price (45% off) is looking real nice.

Best blanket deal – Haalan Cozy Faux Rabbit Fur Soft Reversible Throw

All this online bargain shopping got you tired out? Cozy up with this Faux Rabbit Fur Soft Reversible Throw. It’s 50% off, which takes the $100+ blanket down to a more affordable $53.99.

Check out these deals and way, WAY more at Wayfair. However, other brands are having great Black Friday deals such as Article Furniture and Rove Concepts.