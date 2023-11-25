The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals, From Noguchi Dupes to Vitamix Blenders

Greetings, traveler. It seems you’ve wandered into our Black Friday village to sip the sweet, reduced sauce of Stüssy jawnz, and load your mule with some discounted Dyson vacuums. We can’t blame you. In fact, we’re really just here to juice you up.

Earlier this week, tons of early Black Friday deals washed upon the shores of cyberspace with deals on tech, cookware, fashion, and even sex toys that your situationship sure would love for a present (they told us so). Now, it’s time to loosen your belt for the best deals from the Wayfair Black Friday sale to transform your hovel into a cozy, Level 2 kingdom of KitchenAid mixers and mid-century modern couches.

Never heard of Wayfair? We envy you. We would give anything—even to Thonar Silver-Blood—for the chance to behold the home site’s mattress deals and gothic skull chairs for the very first time again. Not unlike Amazon, the emporium is filled with millions of affordable items (only, Wayfair feels less evil and offers free shipping sans subscription), and this year’s Wayfair Black Friday sale will be offering up to 80% off its goods, including up to 65% off bedroom furniture and decor, 65% off living room seating, 70% off mattresses, and up to 80% off area rugs.

If all of this sounds tight but exhausting, stress not: Your VICE shopping vassals have found you the best deals on trusted brands such as Le Creuset and Vitamix, on top of sniffing out the best dupes for legendary furniture designs from Isamu Noguchi and lookalikes for the coveted rugs from Cold Picnic.

Ready your Amex, and let’s geaux.

The best Wayfair Black Friday kitchen deals

Ah, the hot rods of kitchen appliances. There are many deals afoot on the web for KitchenAid standing mixers—we’ve even rounded them up for you here—but only Wayfair is the keeper of this onyx black beauty. It would be the perfect gift for your aging punk friend who loves to cook, and it’s about 27% off.

The Holy Grail of blade dancers is $160 off, mate. This Vitamix has a 4.7-star average rating from over 3,500 Wayfair reviews, and, in the words of one fan, is simply an “Unbelievable blender! There’s nothing it can’t make into a smoothie!!” Our hero.

To paraphrase a wise man, Move over, fives. A ten is speaking. Le Creuset’s French cookware is the GOAT, and quite simply the swaggiest cookware flex thanks to its durable stoneware and cast iron materials (and gorgeous colorways; those burnt orange and meringue white shades walked so that the Always Pan could run). Cop a set of cherry-colored stoneware casserole dishes for your kugels and some ridiculously charming miniature cocottes while they’re both 31% off.

Don’t underestimate the power and versatility of lightweight, sturdy stainless steel nesting bowls. This set is 22% off, and comes with lids so that you can take your potato salad from the table to the fridge/marinate your meats and tofu in peace.

The best Wayfair Black Friday home deals

The best couches and seating

Michel Ducaroy’s iconic 1970s Togo sofa has been the * aesthetic * furniture piece of the year with over 35,800 posts under the #TogoSofa hashtag alone on Instagram. This Wayfair dupe is about $160 off for Black Friday, and we’re never not going to love the way in which it looks utterly unique and inviting with that curved, deep-cushioned silhouette.

The Geo sofa looks like it was crafted by the mid-century modern gods over at Article, but at 45% off, it’s way more affordable than its doppelgangers from more spensi designer sites. It has also earned a 4.7-star average rating from over 5,400 Wayfair reviews, and customers write that it ships quickly, assembles easily, and is the perfect blend of firm-yet-plush.

The Way Lords really blessed us with this deal on the big Perdue velvet sleeper sofa, which is 63% off for Black Friday, and one of the site’s bestsellers with over 20,000 reviews that praise everything from the ease of assembly to the rich-looking tufting.

This is the kind of clever side table/coffee table that we would have no problem buying—albeit for hundreds and hundreds of clams more—from sites such as Urban Outfitters or West Elm. It’s right on-trend with the Axel Vervoordt minimalism that’s sweeping The Culture lately, and it comes with hidden storage for your blankets/sins.

If you have always wanted an Eames lounge chair, but don’t have the means to spend thousands of dollars on the MCM throne at Herman Miller or 1stDibs, come right this way. There’s an entire VICE article dedicated to shopping for the best Eames dupes and alternatives, but this Corrigan Studio set from Wayfair is a real stand-out at 22% off.

Pssst. Don’t tell the West Elm overlords that there are near-identical dupes for their best-selling Auburn statement chair and Show Wood chair at Wayfair, and we won’t tell your Secret Santa giftee that you bought them the Cum Face Duel Pump Action Penis Game. Deal? Deal.

Here’s wassup: The Jones velvet armchair is 25% off and a dead-ringer for the Auburn, because it has the same slightly extended cushion for cradling your peach, while Wayfair’s Hofstetter statement chair has the same mid-century modern silhouette as its Show Wood West Elm cousin—only, at 21% off, it costs one-fifth of price and will leave your house guests none the wiser.

The best storage

People keep mistaking these Wayfair floating shelves in my living room for those from the absurdly sexy and expensive shelving Scandinavian company, Vitsœ. The set is 15% off for Black Friday, and gives you the same look as the floating mid-century modern shelf units for thousands of dollars less. And if you’re not that handy with a drill, fret not: I assure you these are idiot-proof shelves, and we detailed their entire step-by-step installation process in this VICE article.

Papa needa credenza. This mid-century modern buffet table would be perfect in a foyer, or as a pedestal for your TV and record player. It’s 64% off for Black Friday, and has earned a 4.5-star average rating from over 400 Wayfair reviews, with many writing that the unit looks way more expensive than it actually is.

Not one, but two rattan mid-century modern nighstands for 31% off? Say less. We can picture these striking end tables in our living room, bedroom, and literally any room that could benefit from these stylish pieces with ample storage.

There have been entire design opuses written about the Noguchi table, which was first released by Herman Miller in 1948 and hasn’t stopped enchanting the world ever since with its amorphous shape and wooden base. You can cop this legit Noguch for 25% off at Design Within Reach for Black Friday, but this Wayfair doppelganger is even more affordable at 26% off for those with a budget of under $400.

The best Wayfair electronics and appliances

If you’ve always wanted to be one of those well-adjusted people who owns a Dyson vacuum, congratulations: The Dyson V8 Absolute is 42% off for Black Friday. In the words of VICE editor Nicolette Acardi, “I have [a Dyson], and I swear to god I actually enjoy vacuuming now. It easily maneuvers around all my dusty nooks and crannies at just under six pounds, [and] inhales all of the mess [with ease].”

If you’re shopping on a more modesy budget, Dirt Devil’s high-rated, compact vacuum is 36% off, which reduces its price to a sexy $69. This is the perfect vacuum for the person who lives in a small apartment with a ton of pet hair and/or rugs, because it aboslutely annihilates stains, spills, fuzz, and more. No wonder it has an impressive 4.8-star average review from Wayfair shoppers.

The best Wayfair Black Friday lighting deals

Arched lamps rock. Not only do they cut a sexy silhouette and add some visual interest to your living room, but they’ll perfectly dangle over your couch/chair/lover with a tender spotlight. Wayfair’s 57% off chrome Perlis lamp is a slick take on the classic, and could def pass as set dressing for Mad Men.

Have you lived, if you’ve never experienced the pür and heartfelt serotonin drip that comes from owning an ambient mushroom bedside lamp? They’re the best, whether they’re dotting your nightstand or chilling on that side table with the dish for your keys. This baby is 10% off at Wayfair, but looks like it belongs in the den of a hot person circa 1978.

A little texture can go a long way, when it comes to bringing some visual interest into your living room. The high-rated Edwards Table Lamp is a whopping 75% off for Black Friday, and combines a graphic, wood-finish base with a beige, linen-esque shade to look like a mid-century modern heirloom.

The best Wayfair Black Friday rug deals

We’ve all known (and had a crush on) the person who owns this rug; they smell faintly of sandalwood, wear a lot of linen tops, and have perfected a soothing 90s eco-beige aesthetic in their home. This checkered rug is soft enough in its design and color scheme to work in a bedroom or a living room, it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Cold Picnic, is that you? You’d be hard-pressed to find a big area rug that doesn’t cost thousands upon thousands of clams, and this dupe of everyone’s favorite graphic designer rug brand is $55 off. As one Wayfair reviewer writes, “[It’s] so cute and really good quality!!!!! I am so happy about it. Everyone [is] asking me where did I get it :).”

The best Wayfair Black Friday mattress and bedding deals

Seal the deal (sorry Mom; sorry God) with this Queen-sized Sealy mattress while it’s a whopping 58% off for Black Friday, saving you over $500 on one of Wayfair’s most highly-rated and popular mattresses for its firm-but-plush feel. As one fan writes, “Honestly, I would rate this experience MORE than 5 stars! Perfect in every way.”

Don’t want to get overheated by down filling? Same. Cop this All Season Down Alternative Comforter while it’s 63% off, and experience why this plush blanket has a 4.7-star average rating from thousands of Wayfair reviewers first-hand. As one stan writes, “[It’s] probably one of the most softest comforters I’ve bought. It’s like sleeping with a cloud on top of you.”

It’s time to get a mattress protector, matey; just think back on all of the mysterious, wonderful liquids/scents/surprises your bed chamber has seen. Smash the order button on this 4.8-star average rated waterproof option while it’s 72% off.

Not ready to shell-out for a whole new mattress? Take home a plush mattress topper instead, such as this 24% off Tempur-Pedic memory foam topper. As one Wayfair fan writes, “[It’s the] best topper I have had this far. Not too soft but not too firm. Best sleep I have gotten since my little [one] was born!” We love to see it.

Bravo, my friend—the digs are looking impeccable. Now, it’s time to bump the Sade, claim the last slice of pumpkin pie, and peruse the rest of the best Black Friday sales this year. You deserve it.

