This Italian Leather Sofa Is $400 off for Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Peek

If you were once the kid who peeked at presents during the holidays, this one’s for you.

Wayfair has officially launched its Black Friday Sneak Peak Sale, slashing prices on everything home and furniture up to 70% off. While the sale covers everything from mattresses to GE appliances, some of the hottest deals are on sofas: like this 88.5” Full-Grain Genuine Italian Leather Sofa that’s marked $400 off.

best early black friday sofa deal – 88.5” Full-Grain Genuine Italian Leather Sofa

The Bismarck sofa from Steelside brings together two of my favorite aesthetics: the old-school cool of genuine leather and the fresh mid-century modern look that’s defined by clean lines, a low profile, and a less-is-more approach to coming off super chic.

Normally, this baby is $2,099.99. While that might be less than what you find on Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware, it’s still not cheap. With the $400 off Black Friday savings, the price comes down to a more affordable $1,699.99 when you shop the Cognac Tan hue. (My fav). However, some of the other colorways are cheaper: For example, the Midnight Blue is on sale for $1,569.99. Still, there’s a certain je ne sais quoi about the original.

The sofa is more than just eye candy, too. It’s earned a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair, with reviewers highlighting its comfortability.

“This couch is gorgeous and super comfortable,” writes reviewer Sue. “We were a little hesitant ordering online without actually testing it out, but I’m so glad we did. We spent a lot more on our other couches and I like the comfort of this one best. The cushions do not wrinkle like I’ve seen other couches like this one do. Definitely worth the purchase.” Meanwhile, Douglas says, “It is stunning in our living room.”

Turn your own living room into a MCM dream when you score the this 88.5” Full-Grain Genuine Italian Leather Sofa for $400 off in Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Peak Sale.