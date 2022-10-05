Wayfair’s Halloween Decorations Will Scare, Enchant, and Arouse Your Guests

Seasonal decor is like lasagna. When mastering both, you want to start off with a strong respect for the unfussy, ubiquitous ingredients (garlands and cheese, respectively) before you go in with the frills. Then you can start layering in your own quirks and garnishes, whether it be a squash blossom or a five-foot tall Halloween spider. Both are acceptable lasagna toppings.

Halloween decor should feel nostalgic. We want the cobwebs, moody candles, and OG Jack O’ Lantern string lights; we want to lock-down our traditional spooky season energy before integrating a choice selection of novelty and swanky H-Ween decor into our railroad-apartment-turned-haunted-mansion. Expect everyone’s favorite forever boyfriend, the Home Depot skeleton, to be in attendance, as well as his successor, the Empty Soul Girl on a Swing from Spirit Halloween.

That’s where Wayfair comes in. The home goods and furniture site unleashed its spooky wares for the season, and we’ve perused them all to bring you the best ghouls, gourds, and vampiresexual objets in order to help you curate a peak H-Ween ambiance, whether you’re planning a party or just want a little festive zhuzh in the foyer to feel something this fall.

Start with the classics

A little bit of faux cobwebs can go a long way if you want to transform your whole home into a spooky haven for a party on a budget. Layer in Wayfair’s “Creepy Cloth” for even more texture and that just-got-out-of-the-coffin aesthetic.

The OG pumpkin garland

Pumpkin string lights walked so that sunset lamps could run. They’re the OG serotonin booster, the 90s-nostalgia garland of our dreams, and they will always have a place in our home during spooky season.

The spooky drip

It doesn’t take much to bring some Anne Rice energy into your home—just a few blood red, tapered candles that are begging to provide the ambiance at your next seance.

Still in lust with the Home Depot skeleton?

Have you simped for Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton yet? Last year, my roommate and I purged every Walgreens in Brooklyn to find a life-size faux skeleton, and ended up paying way more than we needed to in our last-minute hunt. That being said, it was worth it: Skelley Duvall has become one of the most charming additions to our home. During October, she has a residency in our spare living room chair. The other 11 months out of the year, she’s usually in the passenger’s seat of my friends’ work vans or modeling old Supreme beanies for all of our Depop accounts. She brings immaculate spooky vibes, and more than pays for her keep.

This emo cottagecore girl

This Haunted Jumping Doll was making a butter board in her white, cottagecore frock when she met her mysterious and tragic end. Now she’s doomed to haunt your party guests for eternity. “This girl terrifies me every single time!!” one reviewer writes, and we get it. Just look at that fiery red gaze.

You’re vampiresexual

“Sorry, babe. The neon bat light stays on during sex.”

This Halloween Christmas tree

When I say I like fusion cuisine, I specifically mean the Polynesian-Scandinavian restaurant from Frasier, Mahalo Valhalla, and this delectable H-Ween Christmas tree. It’s just begging to be displayed in your apartment for at least five months, covered in everything from Kit Kats to Christmas ornaments. It’s also a handy alternative to string lights for hot, lazy people.

Show them the door

Set the tone for your soirée before the guests even enter with this massive, spooky door mouth, which will solidify your place as the most festive unit in your apartment and let your Tinder date know that they’re going on a romp with a full-blown ghoul with a pommel horse in the basement.

You just saw ‘Pearl’

Everyone needs a scarecrow counterpart to their Mia Goth get-up this Halloween. Hopefully, someone at the party will also be making out with this one by the end of the night.

Need a hand?

This shiny green hand would look great nestled amongst the martini glasses on your bar cart. Don’t be surprised if your crush starts using it as a back scratcher—the witchy nails beget a horny tickle, for sure.

We want this pumpkin’s skincare routine

That’s right: hydrated, radiant, in my lane, and thriving as only an iridescent black pumpkin can during the best month of the year.

Guy Fieri-meets-Headless Horseman

This Halloween lamp is the perfect blend of everything we love: Flavortown-worthy flames, our crush (the Grim Reaper), and the promise of ambient bedside lighting. Say less.

This is legitimately terrifying

We would audibly guffaw, and maybe soil ourselves, if we turned on the lights and saw this in a restroom at a party. Alfred Hitchcock has nothing on this shower curtain of haunted hands, which are either trapped in the void or trying to find the Aesop soap.

Happy Halloween.

