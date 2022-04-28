Last Call to Get Rad Rugs, Couches, and More During Wayfair’s Way Day Sale

Sound the alarms, ring the bells, and do whatever mental preparation you need to, because Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 is coming to a close. [Boos from the audience.] Not to worry, though, we’ve rounded up some last-chance deals for you to fill your greedy little carts with—but you’ll need to act fast, because the sale ends in a few short hours.

After all, we know you’ve been switching tabs between Wayfair’s dope kitchenware discounts, one-off stand mixer deals, radical statement rugs, and more insanely tight Way Day 2022 sales while you’ve been working today. But now that you’ve closed your laptop, logged off Slack, and poured yourself a hefty glass of wine, it’s time to leisurely leaf through the virtual truckloads of steals on some last-minute home decor markdowns, while they’re still available.

So put your feet up on your ottoman (that might be in need of an upgrade, wink-wink), put on a Norah Jones record, and shop, shop, shop—you have until midnight tonight to score everything on your spring zhuzhing checklist. x

This rustic rug will match anything

The soft, geometric pattern on this 4.7-star rated rug (which is 39% off right now) makes us nostalgic for the nights we never spent at that luxury riad in Marrakech. Many of the reviewers say it looks “way more expensive than it is,” and one noted that “it’s held up very well, [even] with 2 dogs & constant vacuuming.”

Don Draper’s smoking chair

JK, don’t smoke. (Unless it’s Dad Grass.) This mid-century modern Wade Logan chair is the perfect piece for creating a cozy reading nook, and would even look stylish buried underneath our mounting pile of laundry. It’s almost half-off, has a 4.5-star average rating on Wayfair, and over 5,000 reviews praising the buttery quality of its faux leather and easy assembly. “A few bolts to put together, but was very simple,” writes one customer. “[The] frame is solid and the cushions are very comfortable to sit in.”

The perfect table for Hobbit feasts

Food lovers, cottagecore babes, Steely Dan-loving beer guzzlers—this is the expandable patio table for absolutely everyone, because it’s narrow enough to save space in smaller yards and patios, but doesn’t compromise on quality design and attention to detail. And would you look at that? The 64%-off piece even comes with its own umbrella hole.

A minimalist serving tray

Gone are the days of going rogue on our bed with a burrito sans tray. Everyone should own at least one solid couch/ottoman tray, because it can function as a coffee table centerpiece, charcoochie board plate for the crew, or a mess-proof way to serve yourself Café Bustelo like you’re in a Cuban version of Downton Abbey. This one goes with everything, and is 44% off right now.

The perfect mid-century modern flush mount

Hot tip: You can actually unscrew that fuggo “landlord special” flush mount, and replace it with a wayyy sexier lighting fixture such as this 39%-off industrial-style piece, which has been crowned the “Snead” (swoon) and has a 4.7-star average rating on Wayfair.

Make sure to drop into our editors’ picks from Way Day to scoop up all the ultra-vibey, super-sexy furniture and home ice cream machines your railroad apartment can handle. You’re looking Way (get it?) better already, bud.

