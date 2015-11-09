Wayne Rooney and WWE Wrestler Wade Barrett Talk Trash, Rooney Slaps Him

King @WadeBarrett and @WWESheamus just got SERVED by @WWECesaro and @ManUtd‘s @WayneRooney! #WWETitle #RAW https://t.co/ppwjG6qedR

— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2015

Wayne Rooney took in some wrestling action earlier today during the taping of WWE Raw at Manchester Arena and soon found himself in the middle of some good old fashioned shit talking with his old friend Wade Barrett. Barrett, a supporter of second-tier club Preston North End, started jawing at Rooney from the ring and even insulted the poor guy in front of his kid.

Barrett told the crowd he considered telling Rooney to step into the ring with him but said he “would hate for your little boy to have to watch his own father fail. He gets to experience that every single time you step on a football pitch.” Eventually Barrett came down to Rooney in the front row and Rooney gave him a slap across the face so vicious it knocked the big man to the ground.

These two have a bit of a history with each other that dates back to Rooney’s performance against Preston North End in the FA Cup last year.

How about that @WayneRooney dive vs @PNEFC? He won’t need to dive when I catch up with him.. #BullHammer #BNB

— Stu Bennett (@WadeBarrett) February 17, 2015

@WadeBarrett ill get stone cold Steve Austin out of retirement for you. Haha

— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 17, 2015

Hopefully, with Rooney’s track record in hand-to-hand combat, it doesn’t escalate any further than this. There’s no gloves in boxing.