Wayne Rooney Gives England 3-2 Win Over Slovenia

England and Slovenia’s UEFA Euro 2016 qualifier all of a sudden turned into a shootout in the later stages of the second half. England found themselves down 1-0 after the first half, but Jack Wilshere and Wayne Rooney powered England back to a 3-2 win. Wilshere equalized for England in the 57th minute and then blasted them to a 2-1 lead with this goal in the 73rd minute, thanks to a great little backwards flick from Adam Lallana.

Ten minutes later, Slovenia stormed right back with a great header off an even better cross. Bojan Jokic’s ball in from the near side crossed all the way to the far post and Nejc Pecnik was able to snap a header back into the net.

Two minutes later, Wayne Rooney gave England a 3-2 lead that would hold up for the win. Jordan Henderson passed long to Theo Walcott, who angled a wonderful pass forward, allowing Rooney to run into it and fire the ball inside the far post.

