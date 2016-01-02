Wayne Rooney Scores on Dazzling Backheel Flick

Manchester United took a 2-1 lead over Swansea in the 77th minute thanks to Anthony Martial and delightful bit of skill from Wayne Rooney. Martial, who scored United’s first goal on a strong header, made a nice run to the goal line and then sent in the cross as Rooney went to the front of the goal. It was actually behind Rooney, so he just flicked it backwards with his heel, redirecting past a helpless Lukasz Fabianski.

The goal gave Rooney sole possession of second place on the all-time scoring lists of both the Premier League and Manchester United.

