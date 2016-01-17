Wayne Rooney Smokes Rebound off Crossbar for Goal

Wayne Rooney gave Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Liverpool at Anfield this morning and it was a cracker. The goal was the result of a corner kick, which they played short to Juan Mata. He curled it in to the front of the goal area where Marouane Fellaini headed it on goal. The header sailed over Simon Mignolet, hit the crossbar, and bounced to Rooney. It wasn’t the best bounce, but Rooney was able to twist his body and get on top of the ball for a sizzling volley on goal. Mignolet got a piece of it, but not enough to keep it from popping the top of the net.

The 78th minute goal was Rooney’s first goal at Anfield since 2005, and it was good enough for the win. It delighted injured teammate Phil Jones, who was seen reveling with United fans in the away section.

[NBCSN]