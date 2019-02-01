VICE
Waypoint Continues to “Explain” the Lore of Kingdom Hearts, Part 2 of ??

​Image courtesy of Square Enix
This wasn’t supposed to become a series. This wasn’t supposed to take more than a few hours. And yet, here we are. Lore Reasons, Waypoint’s multi-part investigation into Kingdom Hearts, continues ever forward, with Patrick, Natalie, Austin, and Cado steering their gummi ship towards the nearest sea salt ice cream shop in search of answers. We can’t guarantee you will learn anything about Kingdom Hearts, but we can guarantee we talk about it. A lot. On this episode, we cover Kingdom Hearts and Chain of Memories.

