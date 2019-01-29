Waypoint Investigates And Unpacks the Story of Kingdom Hearts, Part 1 of ??

A few weeks back, Patrick joked we should take the lore of Kingdom Hearts seriously, and record a podcast about it. Natalie also took Patrick’s dare seriously, and Austin couldn’t resist coming along for the ride. The result is Lore Reasons, a podcast series meant to be a one-off experiment that’s suddenly become own monster of its own. In the first episode, we attempt to talk through the entire Kingdom Hearts timeline, but over the course of nearly two hours, only make it past Birth By Sleep and the opening of Kingdom Hearts. Buckle up, folks.

