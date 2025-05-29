Waypoint Mini Review Roundup Episode 5: Just a Few Lil’ Guys Today

There’s never been more games being created than right now. We’re always searching for the next big thing, and that’s where these Mini Review Roundups come into play. It doesn’t matter if it’s the hottest new indie game or something in between; these compact reviews get right to the point of why you should or shouldn’t buy your next favorite game. Let’s jump in and see what we’ve got on offer today, shall we?

‘The Midnight Walk’ Is One of the Year’s Best Hidden Gems. It’s Literally a Tim Burton Stop-Motion Film in Game Form – Mini Review

I knew I was going to love The Midnight Walk in the game’s opening minutes. As I first started exploring the world, cardboard stars on strings slowly descended from the sky and lit up the nighttime. The first-person adventure title feels like a trip directly into a stop-motion animation movie made by LAIKA Studios or Tim Burton. To say the graphics are stunningly unique is putting it lightly. Its mix of claymation and cardboard is one of the most unique art styles I’ve ever seen in a game, and it’s honestly worth the price of admission alone. In the story, you play the “Burnt One,” who has to traverse a world covered in darkness.

The main gameplay loop of The Midnight Walk is a mix of first-person exploration and puzzle-solving. However, as you explore the game’s overworld, you will use a mechanic that has you closing your eyes to then reveal things that weren’t originally visible. This gameplay feature is seriously trippy, as you can literally blink a horrifying creature charging at you out of existence. To keep progressing, you also have to light a match and keep the flame alive as you dash to the next candle. However, this mechanic evolves pretty quickly after you unlock the potboy sidekick, who you can send out to light things for you from a distance — which is extremely necessary, as the game eventually introduces terrifying creatures called “watchers,” which only eat fire.

The Worldbuilding in ‘The Midnight Walk’ Is… Well, Out Of This World

A major aspect I love about The Midnight Walk is its intricate worldbuilding. Throughout the campaign, you will find various clues that reveal what happened to the world. However, unlike most games that have collectibles, The Midnight Walk gives you a wandering house called “Housy”, which lets you interact with all of these items whenever you want. Think Howl’s Moving Castle. It’s an incredible feature.

The level of detail studio MoonHood has put into this project is nothing short of astonishing. It honestly puts most AAA games to shame. And if you are thinking: “So, what? There are plenty of indie games with a pretty art style.” That isn’t the case here. Every aspect of The Midnight Walk is mind-blowing, from its gameplay to its character designs and worldbuilding. I truly believe this is one of the most underrated games of the year so far and should be a must-play for anyone. – Brent Koepp

Verdict: Best In Its Class

The Midnight Walk is available now on PlayStation 5 and Windows. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.

‘Stratogun’ Is Peak, and I May Love It More Than Its Inspirations – Mini Review

I did a piece back in March highlighting the Steam Next Fest demo for Stratogun. Well, I finally had a chance to play the full game, and it is every bit as chaotic as I expected it to be. The controls are tight, and the game wants you to last as long as you can. I know that looking at it, that wouldn’t seem to be the case. It throws so much at you, but you really do have everything you need to get the highest score possible. I’m fully engaged in unlocking every perk and ship I can to keep getting better. It’s a game that tests your skills and willingness to get better. – Anthony Franklin II

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Stratogun is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.

‘Fantasy Life i’ Is Exactly What I Had Hoped It Would Be, Even 13 Years Later – Mini Review

I’ve been waiting for what feels like forever for Fantasy Life i to finally release. 13 years after its debut on the Nintendo 3DS, Fantasy Life was one of my first introductions to the cozy game genre. As time has passed and more cozy game titans have emerged, I was slightly worried that Fantasy Life i may not have been able to live up to my increasingly lofty expectations. Boy, was I happier than ever to be proven wrong about this. Taking (nearly) everything that made the 3DS game one to remember and improving on it in meaningful ways, Fantasy Life i is a joy to behold. I never imagined we would ever get a sequel to this cult-classic 3DS game, but it’s almost perfect.

Picking, choosing, and swapping between different “lives”, I’m able to live my life out however I would like to. I could take on the role of a Hunter, going into the woods to fight creatures. Or, would I prefer to just stay home and make different things as a Crafty class? Maybe I want to spend my whole day fishing, so I can jump into the boots of an angler. No matter what you want to do, you can make it happen here. As long as you’re playing in Single Player, that is.

Multiplayer Is The Only Major Downside of ‘Fantasy Life i’

One of the biggest selling points of the original Fantasy Life was its multiplayer. Joining up with friends and just… doing everything together. So far? Multiplayer in Fantasy Life i is a downgrade on almost every conceivable front. Level-5 seems to be listening, though, and they’ve released a few patches to add some additional features to multiplayer. But until I can play like I did originally? I won’t be happy.

Sure, some parts of the original game aren’t here, but it’s easy to see why people are loving the newest entry. It’s incredibly unique, features fantastic music, and looks stunning to boot. I hope Level-5 keeps the content coming, because I don’t want to put down Fantasy Life i any time soon. – Shaun Cichacki

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available now on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A Nintendo Switch 2 version will be available at launch. A code was not provided by the publisher for the sake of this review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.