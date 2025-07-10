Waypoint Mini Review Roundup Episode 8: A Shock to the System

No matter if it’s a golden oldie or something brand new for you to jump into, we love reviewing games. The Waypoint Mini Review Roundup gathers some new releases, pairs them with old favorites, and delivers a compact version of why you should or shouldn’t buy these new releases. From arcade baseball action to terrifying sci-fi action, we’ve got a smattering of different games on display here.

It’s Time for the Waypoint Mini Review Roundup. Let’s get up to the Plate

Screenshot: EA Sports

‘Super Mega Baseball 4’ is A Home Run Under Review – Mini Review

I loved Super Mega Baseball 3. I put a ton of hours into it on my OG Switch. The customization in franchise mode and the overall gameplay spoke to me. Fortunately, Super Mega Baseball 4 is a similar time sink. The game is simple enough, batting is done as either a contact hit that just requires a button press, or a power hit, which requires a bit more timing to pull off since you have to hold the Y button before releasing it.

Videos by VICE

Pitching remains my favorite part of the game. You select a pitch with the right analog stick, and then you hold ‘A’ while moving the left analog stick to the projected pitch destination. The same goes for the power pitch with a bit more of a quick trigger. It results in a really interesting level of strategy because you can miss entirely on purpose if you’ve made the CPU believe the pitch is coming. If they anticipate your pitch due to overuse (hilariously indicated by banging on a trash can lid — hi, Astros), you can trick them by missing way outside to see if you force a swing.

The franchise mode is just as deep as before and allows you to customize just about everything with your team. From logo to colors and more. Players can be changed if you don’t like the creative names that already exist. The game does run well on Switch 2, but it hasn’t been made fully compatible yet. It will occasionally lock up and force you to close it and reopen it. I’ve seen this happen most frequently in performance mode. Thought it would happen occasionally in quality mode. This has only happened in menus to this point, but fortunately, the game’s autosave is generous, and you don’t lose any progress. It was on sale for 4.99 on the eShop until July 9th, so I’d easily recommend it at that price. But now that the sale is over, if the lock-up issues aren’t fixed, I’d wait for another. – Anthony Franklin II

Verdict: Highly Recommended. (Wait for a Sale for a Potential Switch 2 Patch)

Super Mega Baseball 4 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC. A code was not provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Nintendo Switch 2.

Screenshot: Iron Galaxy

‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4’ Is Still As Fun As You Remembered, But Is A Remake With Some Significant Compromises – Mini Review

As a child of the ’90s, I will die on the hill that the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games are some of PS1 and PS2’s most important titles. I still remember racing home from school every day, just so I could play the Neversoft skating simulator. And while I grew up around the California skate culture, I didn’t know a single thing about the sport. But I also think that was the magic of the THPS franchise.

Anyone could just pick the series up and play, as Neversoft crafted a gameplay loop that perfectly balanced accessibility and fun. But on the other hand, Pro Skater also gave players the tools to string together intricate combos and make the game as complex as they wanted it to be. So, over two decades later, we now have the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remakes, which bring the classic PlayStation titles to the modern era.

‘Tony Hawk’ Hasn’t Lost His Luster

Right out of the gate, let me just say that Iron Galaxy did a fantastic job breathing new life into these titles. Even on the first level, ‘Foundry’, I was immediately taken aback by how much detail was put into the new graphics engine. Whether it’s sparks flying from metal grinders or smoke filling up the air from drum containers, the classic Tony Hawk map feels alive. In terms of gameplay, THPS 3 + 4 is just as fun as you remembered.

I haven’t played a Pro Skater game since American Wasteland in 2005, and yet I was able to dive fully back into the game without any problems. Within minutes, I was wall riding, grinding, and doing 900s and not even breaking a sweat. I can also report that the game runs incredibly well on the Switch 2. At least in my playthrough, the game mostly runs at 60 FPS in portable mode, with dips into the 50s in certain areas.

The Soundtrack, on the Other Hand? It’s a bit hit or miss.

But at least for me, it wasn’t that big of a problem, especially with how good the game looks. Unfortunately, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has a few significant compromises. For starters, it’s missing a vast majority of the songs from the game’s original soundtrack. While the selection of new tracks here is generally decent, I really miss tracks from The Ramones or System of a Down. But an even bigger issue is that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 has completely removed its open-world campaign.

Gone are the NPCs you could talk to and the expansive maps you could explore. To keep it in line with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, the game has been reduced to two-minute skate sessions. So, if you are a big fan of THPS 4, the remake might be really disappointing. However, if you just want to enjoy the core gameplay and maps of the beloved skating franchise, then Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 delivers all of that in spades. – Brent Koepp

Verdict: Recommended

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is available now on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. A code was not provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Switch 2.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Untitled Hand Game: Titled Game’ Is Short, Sweet, and Slightly Annoying. But That’s the Appeal, To Be Honest – Mini Review

I’m an absolute sucker for silly games. That’s why, when Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition was shown off, I had to jump into the demo. This little demo took up far too much of my time, and I knew I had to get into the big leagues for the full game. While Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition has roughly 2 hours of story content, I can continue to play afterward, thanks to the unlimited mode that the developers so kindly included.

Imagine the frustration of trying to win your favorite prize from a claw machine. Now, imagine that trying to control that same claw machine was like playing Surgeon Simulator. You’ve got the basic premise of Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition, and it’s glorious in all the right ways. It’s frustrating, but I appreciate that about it. It’s extremely goofy, and I also appreciate that fact. I just hope that we get more missions added in the future, as I would love to have more content outside of the aforementioned unlimited mode.

If you’ve got $5 lying around, and you want to give yourself an aneurysm? I can happily recommend Untitled Hand Game your way. It’s not marketed as a rage game, but for some folks? It may be exactly that. I loved my time with it, and I already know that in the pursuit of higher scores, I’m going to be revisiting this one for the foreseeable future. Lovely little debut title, and had me both laughing and raging in the best ways possible. – Shaun Cichacki

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition is available now on PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.

Screenshot: Nightdive Studios

It’s So Surreal Playing ‘System Shock 2’ on a Console, but Nightdive Pulled off the Impossible – Mini Review

I never thought I’d see the day when I could play System Shock 2 on a home console. One of the most iconic, thought-provoking, and incredible sci-fi shooters of all time has received the facelift treatment from Nightdive Studios, and it’s every bit as beautiful as I’d hoped it would be. While it doesn’t rival the complete glow-up that the System Shock remake received, I’m more than happy to see how good this one looks and plays. I know it may sound silly, but I don’t think that System Shock 2 would have benefited by any means from a ground-up remake, as its visual identity is still one of a kind.

The most shocking part of all of it, however, is how well the gameplay has transferred to a gamepad. System Shock 2 is a game that heavily relies on menu navigation, and I never once felt exhausted using the D-Pad to scroll through seemingly endless screens. I was always on the tip of my toes, awaiting whatever managed mess of sinew and metal was around the corner. I was far too young when I played System Shock 2 for the first time, and this remaster gives me the perfect opportunity to dive back in. They don’t make ’em like this one anymore.

There’s a reason why System Shock 2 is so beloved, even 25 years after its original release. It’s intense. Gratifying. Beautifully brutal. Now, more so than ever before, SHODAN is one of the most formidable antagonists in gaming history. In a time when we needed System Shock to come back, Nightdive Studios delivered. This is the definitive way to play the game, with enhanced cut-scenes, great controller support, and it runs flawlessly on PC and consoles. Pick this one up right now. – Shaun Cichacki

Verdict: Best In Its Class

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC and PlayStation 5.