Waypoint Radio Asks: Can Goku Beat Darth Vader In a Fight?

This week, Patricks kicks off with a discussion of how the industry exploits game guides writers, even while they keep some gaming sites afloat. Then, we roll into new games territory with Rollerdrome, a rollerskating game with guns, and Ren checks in with the (disappointing) Soul Hackers 2, a sequel to a game near and dear to her heart. Cado’s also dropped into Fortnite simply to watch Goku hit Darth Vader with a Kamehameha, and share thoughts and prayers on the next Destiny 2 expansion. Later, we take a quick dip in the bucket to ask what game enemies still scare us no matter how many times we see them.

Discussed: Video Game Guides Writers 02:12, Rollerdrome 44:52. Soul Hackers 2 55:21, Thymesia 1:08:03, DBZ Card Games 1:18:53, Fortnite 1:27:09, The Question Bucket 1:43:27, Outro and Announcements 1:55:48

