When You Love a Character too Much to Stop Playing a Game

On Waypoint Radio 194, Danielle, Rob, and Patrick talk about games where a major character was enough to pull them through some questionable gameplay. We start in on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey giving Danielle some serious Xena: Warrior Princess vibes, talk through some good horror games that maybe ran a little long (like Soma and Alien: Isolation), and discuss Rob’s time with the Gabriel Knight series. We have a horror corner, a Lucy Lawless Appreciation Moment AND a bonus dad corner this week, and a brief (and funky) dip into the question bucket to round things out.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Soma, Mass Effect, Dragon Age Origins, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Alien: Isolation, Everyone’s Gone to the Rapture, Gabriel Knight series, Thimbleweed Park, Deadly Premonition, D4, Remedy games, Alan Wake, Frozen Synapse 2, Xena: Warrior Princess.

