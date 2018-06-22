What Games Make You Want to See Everything?

Today on Waypoint Radio, we talk about completionism—playing games so much, you plumb their secrets. Or find every single item or story bit. Or just generally… play a whole lot of a given game. Stick around as well for a quick promo for Science Solved It—Motherboard’s podcast about wild science stories.

Discussed: Into the Breach, Vampyr, Mass Effect, The Witcher series, Prey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Tekken, Bloodborne, Dark Souls, Nier.

