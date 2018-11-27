We Enjoyed a Hearty Helping of Long Weekend Gaming

It was a long weekend in the US, so the Waypoint Crew has come back with plenty of games to chew on. Patrick has the less-than-thrilling Darksiders III, FromSoft’s new VR game Déraciné, and Swery’s queer-themed platformer The Missing to discuss, as does Austin. Austin finally beat Battletech, but he’s certainly not done with the game. And Danielle has a delightful Frog Detective game and some hands-on time in Hitman 2 to bring to the table.



Plus, there’s a lot of chatter regarding “sticky” games and smooth ones you won’t want to miss, unless you’re about to hit your lunch break.

Videos by VICE

Discussed: Darksiders III, Déraciné, The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game, Battletech, The Missing, Hitman 2, Golf Peaks.

The podcast contains a CW: Discussion of Self Harm, Homophobia, and Transphobia during discussion of “The Missing” at 57-58 minutes in, to around 1:18:00 (time varies with ads, When you hear Patrick start talking about staying home instead of going out bowling you can skip 22 minutes and will skip this entire section).

