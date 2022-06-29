Waypoint Radio Debates if Spending 10 Hours in a Game’s Tutorial Is Normal

We open this week’s episode by discussing the overturning of Roe v Wade, and where we’re finding places to take action and find respite in the face of the ever mounting attack on basic human rights. Afterwards we dive into some of the games we’ve been playing recently, from Cado’s speedrunning uhhh…. optimization in Neon White, to Ren’s brush with a hot new genre called “a deckbuilding roguelike” in Gordian Quest. Stick around after for a quick dip into the question bucket!

Discussed: Roe v Wade 4:10, The Quarry/Until Dawn 31:21, Neon White 47:21, Gordian Quest 1:02:53, ID @ Xbox Demos 1:21: 04, Raid World 1:35:34, Question Bucket 1:38:35

