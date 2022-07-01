Waypoint Radio Finds Out if an Old Meat Dog Can Learn New Tricks

This week we’re discussing Patrick’s article talking to Call of Duty Developers after a mass shooting, managing a Motorsport franchise (it’s hard!) and the new tricks they taught an old Meat Dog in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Then we receive some good news and unveil a new Rob power in the Question Bucket.

Discussed: COD Game Devs reactions in the wake of a mass shooting 1:04, Motorsport Manager 49:13, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak 1:19:42, Neon White 36:50, The Question Bucket 1:58:46

