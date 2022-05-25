Waypoint Radio Reviews the Very Odd ‘Halo’ TV Show

This week we’re bringing you our live thoughts on HALO, the Paramount + TV show based on the immensely popular Halo video game franchise. Join as Patrick, Rob, Ren, and Cado discuss the ways this show landed in very different ways for each of them, why it probably shouldn’t have been about Master Chief, and how more interesting characters are pushed to the side because of that choice. Then we answer listener questions like “does Cortana still have a dump truck in this” and “what would you do on a date with Master Chief.”

