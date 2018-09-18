How Do you Balance a Day Job and Creative Hobbies?

On Waypoint Radio 187, Austin, Danielle, Rob, and Patrick discuss the epic troll Nintendo pulled on Animal Crossing fans in its recent Nintendo Direct. Really, we talk through all of the announcements from the presentation, including Luigi’s ghostly form, Switch ports, and that big Animal Crossing on Switch reveal. Then we talk about games we’ve been playing, including The Masque of Red Death, The Messenger, Frozen Synapse 2, and more. And, of course, there’s a dip in the question bucket (with some creative advice!) and some fun announcements!

Discussed: Nintendo Direct on 9/13, Animal Crossing, Luigi’s Mansion 3, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, The Masque of Red Death, The Messenger, Frozen Synapse 2

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!