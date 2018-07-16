It’s a Great Month to Have a Nintendo Switch

On today’s Waypoint Radio, the crew of Austin, Danielle, Patrick and Rob is all here to discuss our Switch adventures with Octopath Traveler, Hollow Knight and Captain Toad, alongside the impressive RTS stylings of Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak. Then we take a dip in the question bucket and head home on Waypoints.

Discussed: Octopath Traveler, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Hollow Knight, Sonic Mania, The Endless, Game Developers of Color Expo games: The Last Stop, Solace State, Becker Derby, Zarvot, Omino, Margin Call, Shadowrun: Dragonfall.

