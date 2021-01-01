Waypoint Radio’s Favorite Non-Gaming Media of 2020

The crew at Waypoint Radio have decided to ring in the new year with one final look back at the last one. Join Austin, Gita, Patrick, Rob, and Ricardo as they each pick a piece of media, a podcast, or what have you that stuck with them through the hell year of 2020. Happy New Year!

