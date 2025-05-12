Waypoint Stands With Ana Valens

Often, when faced with an immense wave of hatred, it’s easy to cower. To capitulate. To allow them the satisfaction of knowing they’ve broken you. But then, along comes people like Ana Valens, who willingly throws herself into the fires of humanity’s worst to shine a light on how rotten certain sections of the internet are.

These are the articles that kicked off what's now being called #VTuberGate, in order from first to latest#IStandWithAnaValenswww.vice.com/en/article/t… — Ana Valens (@acvalens.net) 2025-05-12T17:47:58.550Z

For the necessary full context, please read Ana’s piece on the harrowing (and continuing) harassment she’s been facing. She’s much better at properly articulating the full scope of everything she’s going through, but I’ll sum it up. Ana is being attacked for simply asking questions about certain areas of the VTubing community — which she’s an active part of. What began as asking about VAllure’s stances on trans creators working for them spiraled into a full-blown hate campaign once Ana started questioning why prominent VTuber, Kirsche, was being promoted and represented by Gamer Supps following many, many worrying red flags.

Since then, Ana has been receiving vitriol from nearly every corner of the internet. For the sake of everyone’s sanity, I refuse to give those people power by explicitly naming them. Y’all won’t be receiving that satisfaction here. Instead, I’m going to let everyone have a little sampler of what’s been going on for the past week or so.

ana’s struggle must be shown in its totality

So, here’s the deal. Ana’s ongoing plight has reached critical mass. The people advocating for Ana, anyone belonging to the LGBTQIA+ communities, and any other marginalized groups, to endlessly suffer? That’s only one part of a truly disgusting equation. The other — equally important — part is: Why are clear, unambiguous bigots and racists allowed major platforms? Why are they given sponsorships and brand deals?

Because we can bicker back and forth online all day long, but at the end of the day, the likes of YouTube, Twitch, and every other notable space that allows this to thrive and fester? Those are the ones who need to be forced to come out and say, “Yes, this is the kind of content we want and will subsist from going forward.”

For all y’all goofy racists and bigots? I don’t have the time to address you directly. Reason won’t work with you — you’re all lost causes. But I know that Ana (and myself as a Black man) wants every notable platform, from games journalism to the games industry and every other major media company? Own your stance. You will not be allowed to sit on the fence any longer. Either you reprimand and punish the bigotry, racism, and hatred, or you come out and admit that that’s exactly the audience and legacy you want.

the time for games is over

Twiddling your thumbs and pretending it isn’t there isn’t sufficient. Sure, it’s Ana today. But after the LGBTQIA+ “issue” has been dealt with among that crowd? It’ll be “the Browns” (which is currently happening, too). Then, “the Blacks.” Hate has a tendency to do that — become an ever-growing pit that’ll never be satisfied.

Because they need an opponent. For many of them, hatred is their brand — it’s all they have to make up for the fact that, without it, they have nothing. There certainly isn’t a personality worth being around underneath all of that filth, after all. They’re classical bullies. And they crave your engagement. So, rather than engaging them personally, you engage the forces funding and feeding their nonsense.

The ball’s in everyone else’s court now. Choose.