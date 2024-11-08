Waypoint Weekend Episode 1: Freshly Minted

The weekend is finally upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by playing some of our favorite games, and chatting about what we’re up to? Waypoint Weekend is our way to see what’s on the docket after a long week at work and find out what we’re all getting into. At heart, the only thing better than writing about the video games we love is actually playing the games we love. Without any further ado, welcome to the first installment of Waypoint Weekend.

what’s waypoint cookin’?

Screenshot: EA Sports

This weekend, I’ll be playing an unhealthy combination of Pokemon TGC Pocket, Madden (a good turn-your-brain-off game), and making my return to Arkham by way of starting my replay of the Batman: Arkham trilogy.

Videos by VICE

Why such a weird combination, you may ask? Because as an Eagles fan, as happy as I would like to be, I’m not falling for this recent streak of good games. So, I’m mentally preparing myself for the Cooper Rush game by burying myself in comfort games. Go, Birds!

Screenshot: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has completely ruined my gaming life. I’m 97 hours into my first playthrough, finally hit Act 3, and there are no signs of slowing down. When I started, I just knew I wouldn’t get hooked. Surely, everyone else was wrong about this game. Look at me now. A Faerûn addict, surviving and thriving with my team of well-developed companions. I don’t need to tell y’all why Baldur’s Gate 3 works. Everyone and their mother has (rightfully) exalted this game and everything it does right since it came out.

Instead, dear reader? Here’s my solemn promise to you. This will be the only time I’ll feature this damn game on Waypoint Weekend. This beautiful, layered, insane beast of an RPG that will likely never see an equal in my lifetime. I would like to highlight two games I’d love to play a little this weekend, though! Since it’s less than three hours long, I plan to finish the last Alan Wake 2 DLC, The Lake House.

Alan Wake 2 reminded me why I love gaming! I’ve been procrastinating on finishing it 1. because of that game and 2. because I don’t want it to be “over.” It’s the last piece of AW2 content, and I don’t want it to be. But, hey. Remedy will grace us with Alan Wake 3 one day. Then, it’ll be back to obsessing over theories and character motivations with the rest of the Remedy geeks!

Oh, and my partner borrowed the Switch version of Oregon Trail from the library. Gotta try and make some time for that, too! The backlog is big, but Waypoint Weekend should finally at least force me to slide other games into the rotation!

Screenshot: Battlestate Games

As for myself? I’m thinking about diving back into the world of Escape From Tarkov, now that the Halloween event is hopefully done. It may have been fun for people who are used to the game. But, instantly getting ganked by zombies right after loading into the game was the bane of my existence during my initial time playing.

Beyond that, there’s bound to be a bit more Palia with the wife this weekend. Depending on which of my friends are online, there could be a possibility of either jumping back into our Baldur’s Gate 3 run or jumping back into Fortnite to check out the pure insanity that is the Eminem Minigun.

If time allows, I caved into the pressure and finally picked up Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Somewhat cringy Marvel-esque dialogue aside, I’m really enjoying the combat and the world exploration. As my introduction to the series, I’m interested to dive into the back catalog and see what the other games have to offer. Even if they’re completely different compared to this one.

It sounds like it’s going to be quite the weekend for the Waypoint Crew, with more adventures hopefully coming along the way. Recently, discussion of a Death Note: Killer Within session emerged from the depths of our Slack conversations, so who knows? Maybe our plans might need to be altered to give us some time to check it out?