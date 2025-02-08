Waypoint Weekend Episode 14: The Superb Owl Claims Another Victim

Another week has officially been wrapped up and put into the books. But that doesn’t mean we get to stop doing what we love. Rather than writing about the games we love, we actually get the chance to occasionally jump into them, as well. Wild concept, I know, but you’ll have to take our word for it. In this episode of Waypoint Weekend, we get together and chat about what we’ll be playing this weekend, as long as we aren’t watching the Super Bowl. I mean, I think only Anthony is going to be doing that, but you never know.

We Welcome You Back To Our Regularly Scheduled ‘Waypoint Weekend’ Programming

Screenshot: Capcom

This weekend, I’ll be bouncing back into my favorite fighting game of the last 10 years or so, Street Fighter 6. Not for any, uh, particular reason, or anything, heh. Um, yeah, anyway.

Videos by VICE

Oh! So, the Mai update just released, too. Everyone’s favorite Queen of SNK debuts as Street Fighter 6‘s second crossover character, and she looks amazing! Her projectiles lead to some crazy mix-ups, and her level-one super even acts as an install. For those out of the loop, that means she powers up with slightly different attacks. Yeah, man, I’m in the know, you know? And I’ve been waiting for an excuse to hit the buttons again. I’ll report back once I get Mai to Master rank. Gulp.

Screenshot: Team17

I’m supposed to focus on video games this weekend? In the words of the great Señor Chang: HAVE YOU MET ME?! Look, I’ll try. I promise I’ll try. I’ll likely be playing some Sworn and some Madden to take the edge off. But this weekend is about one thing and one thing only: the crowning of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Okay, two things — also the chance to laugh at the Giants for being openly stupid.

So, excuse me while I take a comically exaggerated, Ace Ventura-style breath…GO F’N BIRDS!!!!!

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Another week, another excuse to dive deep into House Flipper 2 with the wife once again. At this point, I feel like we’re going to run out of houses to flip before the end of the month, so we’re going to need Frozen District to get on making more content as soon as possible.

Otherwise, it’ll be time to hit the streets once again in Tokyo Xtreme Racer, as I just got my hands on a new car and need to put in the work to get it up to snuff. There’s plenty of time to cruise, but I’ll be racing against anything I can to get enough cash for that engine upgrade.

Screenshot: 101XP

Oh, boy, how do I explain The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante for Waypoint Weekend without spoilers? Okay, inevitably, there are gonna be light spoilers. But, there are so many branching paths, it shouldn’t matter too much. So, TLaSoSB describes itself on Steam as a “narrative-driven hardcore RPG set in a gritty world ruled by real but unrelenting gods.” Which is painfully accurate. You begin as the eponymous “Sir Brante,” and your goal is… well, basically whatever you want it to be.

You want to ascend the aristocratic ladder? Do it. Pursue financial power? Yep! Live uneventfully but peacefully? Indeed! So, I may reserve the rest of my excitement for its own article down the road (plus, I’m only an hour or so into it), but you start from childhood and work your way to old age. …Provided you make it that far. Death is a prominent theme of the game, and that’s all I’ll say about that for now. I’ll leave you with this, though. I was already slain by my domineering grandfather for having the audacity to stand up for myself. So, I’m off to a roaring start!

And That’s another Waypoint Weekend In The Books, Ladies And Gentlemen

It’s time to stop looking at the bad screen and start looking at the good screen. And by that, I’m closing my internet browser and getting into some shenanigans on the same screen. But this time, I’ll be building houses instead of building articles. While I’m not the biggest football fan on the face of the Earth, I’m hoping for some good news for the Eagles this weekend. Maybe I’ve finally been indoctrinated enough to care, even if it’s just a little bit.

Once again, thanks for tuning into another episode of Waypoint Weekend, and we wish you nothing but the best. Keep on being awesome.