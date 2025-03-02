Waypoint Weekend Episode 16: Our Destinies Are About to Get Wild

It’s Friday [Editor’s Note: Hahaha] once again, and that means it’s time to have a little bit of fun and unwind. No matter if we’re playing something together or getting into mischief apart? There’s always something to look forward to. On this episode of Waypoint Weekend, we’re diving into plenty of different games. So, find out what we’re playing below.

Welcome To Another Episode of Waypoint Weekend, Where Our Memes Become Dreams

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

After finally discovering how much fun Destiny 2 is with a proper group of people? It’s time to jump back in and hopefully bring down the final boss of Lightfall on Legendary. It’s been a real pain in the rear thus far. But, we’ll finally squash that big lug… hopefully tonight, if everything goes well.

Videos by VICE

Beyond that, I’m hoping to jump into some Remnant 2 with a few members of the VICE Games crew. Especially if Dwayne is down for it. Plus, it’s time to get some more House Flipper 2 time in with the wife. It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend for gaming. But, I’m more than ready for everything it’s going to bring my way.

Screenshot: Steam

This weekend is all about the Steam Next Fest. And one game I can’t tell you about, but trust me. It’s worth the wait. Until then, you’ll see a number of games I’m trying out. And I promise I’ve got a few that aren’t roguelikes. But, I also definitely have a good number of them. It’s a very heavy Next Fest in terms of that genre. I’m excited to see what, if any, changes or expansions are made.

Screenshot: YouTube/THE FINALS

This weekend, I’ll be grouping up with teammates as we’re sent to virtual regions around the world to take down a common enemy and, hopefully, emerge victorious. And, yeah, while I will be playing a lot of Monster Hunter Wilds this weekend, what I’m actually talking about is THE FINALS.

THE FINALS dropped out of nowhere in late 2023 and is still one of the most criminally overlooked FPS games on the market. You simply won’t find a more unique take on the FPS genre than this. With fully destructible environments, a myriad of wacky hazards that alter the battlefield, and an assortment of unique tools to flip the competitive shooter scene on its head. I’ve never seen a game that oozes confidence quite like THE FINALS, something abundantly clear by the seasonal trailers they release. Seriously, whoever does these trailers needs A RAISE.

Screenshot: Mintrocket

For this Waypoint Weekend, I imagine I’ll be getting into more than a few Steam Next Fest demos. But, researching Cuisineer activated the need to return to an old friend. My boy, Dave. He dives, you know. What I’m in the mood for is a cozy “restaurant sim” style of game. …And I basically play Dave the Diver like it’s a restaurant management game anyway. Can someone recommend me a game that does what Dave the Diver‘s restaurant sections do, but that’s the entire experience? Earning your menu for the night the hard way, actually creating a menu for your customers, upgrading your meals, hiring people, and expanding your pool of ingredients.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Dave the Diver. Helped me through a rather traumatic time in my life. But, I want a dedicated, in-depth restaurant simulator. Oh, and also, my girlfriend and I will likely finally get into House Flipper 2 and be hopelessly enthralled by it. Such is decoration life.

Another Waypoint Weekend Comes TO A Close

Seems like we have a fair bit of point-and-shootie games this weekend, and that’s never a bad thing! Blasting through hordes of Alien scum is always a great way to get some pressure off your back. Plus, at this point, I may need to dive into The Finals and see what that’s all about. It’s been on my “want to play” list for a while, but I just haven’t given it the time it seemingly deserves yet.

As always, thanks for stopping by to read what we’re getting up to, and keep on being amazing.