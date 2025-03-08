Waypoint Weekend Episode 17: It’s Time To Get Down, Medieval Style

Another week down, another weekend approaches. With Daylight Savings time rapidly approaching, we’re going to miss out on a bit of extra gaming time. But you know what? That’s completely fine. Really, I promise I’m not upset about losing out on sleep and extra gaming time at all. In this episode of Waypoint Weekend, we gather ’round the proverbial bonfire and swap stories about what type of gaming adventures we’re going to be getting into this weekend.

Welcome Back To Waypoint Weekend, The Most Exciting Part of the Week

Screenshot: Nacon

My original Waypoint Weekend pick was going to be The Bazaar since the Open Beta for it is finally live. But, thanks to fellow Chaos Bringer, Shaun, I’m instead going to try and find some time for Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator! Last Waypoint Weekend, I tried — to the best of my ability — to describe an experience I was craving that ultimately boiled down to “Dave the Diver but only the restaurant management part.” Sure enough, leave it to Shaun to know exactly what I was rambling about.

“Choose and customise dozens of kitchen components (cooking surfaces, food processors, ovens, etc.) to build your dream kitchen! Before firing up your burners, organise your team and manage your suppliers to obtain premium ingredients that would impress the most demanding of gourmets,” says Chef Life‘s Steam page. Hell. Yes. Just like Mama used to make.

Screenshot: Palindrome Interactive

Now that the Split Fiction review is out, I’ll be working on some indie games including Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings (look for that review Sunday) and a couple of others. It’s gonna be a heavy weekend of playing and writing. And I’m looking forward to it.

Screenshot: Bad Guitar Studios

This weekend, I’m checking out FragPunk, the new 5v5 hero shooter with.. some kind of roguelite card system? Apparently, each round tosses you a random card(s) which changes the flow of combat, ensuring no two rounds are the same. The Steam page says there’s a card that allows me to crouch, lay an egg, and then proceed to eat it for HP. I dunno, I’m sold after that.

It’s developed by Bad Guitar Studio, a subsidiary of NetEase Games’ ThunderFire Studios. I can’t find any information on Bad Guitar Studio or anything else they’ve made. Regardless, I’m excited to jump into FragPunk and see if it’s got the sauce or not. Who knows, it could suck! Or it could be really cool! That’s gaming, baby!

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

This weekend, Katie and I are jumping back into Medieval Dynasty for a bit of peasant simulation. We’ve been slowly picking up the ropes and learning what makes the game tick, and it’s been a blast so far. It’s quite the satisfying adventure trying to track down your next meal.

Beyond that, we’re also going to jump into some Time to Morp. Sure, it’s a complete tonal shift from Medieval Dynasty, but it’s also a fun little romp. We’re just getting started on this adventure, so it’s too early to say if it’s going to be a winner yet, but it definitely has the potential to stick around for a while. The Morps are just too adorable, and I want a plushie of them for my house.

That Does It For Another Episode of Waypoint Weekend

It’s been quite a week, hasn’t it? But as always, it’s always great to reconnect and figure out what everybody is going to be getting up to. It doesn’t matter if we’re going back to the past or zipping ahead to the future, we’re always getting into something wild and wacky here.

As always, thanks for tuning into another episode of Waypoint Weekend, and keep on being amazing.