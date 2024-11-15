Waypoint Weekend Episode 2: Attack of the Cards

It’s almost that time again when we can stop looking at the bad screen and start looking at the good screen. That’s right, it’s almost the weekend. Waypoint Weekend, to be specific! A time for everyone to stop what they’re doing, take a break, and smell the flowers. Or, in our case, jump into some of our favorite games.

No matter if we’ll be spending our weekend engrossed in the world of cards, or a world of pure cozy vibes, there is plenty to look forward to. See what the Waypoint crew is getting into this weekend with Episode 2 of Waypoint Weekend.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Singularity 6

Well, I did have some different plans for this weekend. But, a last-minute code slid into my inbox, so plans may need to be altered. When I’m not exploring the world of [REDACTED], I’m very likely to be enjoying some Palia with my wife. While those games are on completely different sides of the spectrum, all things considered, I’m very intrigued to see what [REDACTED] is going to play like.

Otherwise? I picked up a beginner’s set of Lorcana cards, and I’m hoping to figure out if that’s going to be a fun and easy card game for my wife and me to pick up on. She’s never really jumped into the world of TCG before, so it should be a very interesting time no matter how we look at it.

Screenshot: Playstack

My weekend will be filled with stress-free football viewing (Eagles 8-2, first place in the NFC East) and an insane amount of Balatro. At some point, I’ll work on some Returnal and PowerWash Simulator as well.

I didn’t expect to love that game as much as I do, but… here we are. It’s insanely relaxing for some reason.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I actually (kinda) followed through on last week’s Waypoint Weekend promise! …Yes, I did play Baldur’s Gate 3 for the most part like a dirty heathen. However, I also got to dive into Pokemon TCG Pocket! It infected the rest of the Waypoint crew, so I figured I’d also fall in line, download it, and see what’s up. What’s up, it turns out, is a highly addicting experience that won’t quite rip me from BG3. But it’s close, man.

Once I saw the card roster for the ongoing Genetic Apex set, I knew what I wanted. Gengar. Gengar is my all-time favorite Pokemon. Plus, the illustrations for all of his cards? Gorgeous. Eventually, though? I got him! (Sorry, Shaun and Anthony, I meant to brag about that before!) Also, I thought I was going to just be pulling cards from booster packs. Growing up, I found the physical Pokemon Trading Card Game intimidating. I gravitated toward the Battle tab, though. Once I found out I could fight the AI without the humiliation of getting rinsed by a real player? I learned the game really quickly. It’s a great time!

As for this weekend, hmm… The plan is Alan Wake 2‘s The Lake House. …Same as last week! Now, though, I may also sneak some Balatro in since I’m in a “card game” kinda mood!

Looks like we’ve all got quite the weekend ahead of us. No matter if it’s cozy vibes that we’re chasing, or a specific card in Pokemon TCGP, Waypoint Weekend is a great way for us all to get together and chat about what we love the most: playing games.