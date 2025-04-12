Waypoint Weekend Episode 20: New Challengers Enter The Fray

No matter if we’re cleaning up the final pieces to our potential GOTY winner or we’re jumping into a game with friends, there’s always something exciting happening once we clock out for the weekend. Here, during Waypoint Weekend, we take some time to catch up with one another. The week can be busy and full of stress, so checking in on the homies is always a good thing! But playing games with them? It makes it even better. Let’s find out what the Waypoint Crew is getting up to this weekend as we dive into another fun-filled episode of our favorite community post.

Welcome To Another Action-Packed Waypoint Weekend

Screenshot: Red Barrels

This weekend, I’m finally diving into Assassin’s Creed Shadows. I don’t care what some random person on the internet thinks, I’m going to enjoy the hell out of kicking NPC’s across the level while playing as Yasuke. But seriously, the game genuinely looks like a lot of fun, and I’m hyped to finally get a chance to experience it.

If we can wrangle up a group together at Waypoint, I am also excited to descend back into The Outlast Trials. I played it for the first time with Shaun, Dwayne, and Matt, and it was an absolute blast. It was also one of the most chaotic gaming experiences I’ve ever had. We might have failed to kill the jailhouse snitch, but it was an incredible bonding experience nonetheless.

Screenshot: Sloclap

Absolutely sitting down, locking in, and playing more of the Rematch Beta. I got to try some of it with the rest of the Waypoint team this Friday, and it’s incredibly fun. The Sloclap team did a fantastic job designing a soccer experience where players must use their limbs and stamina to outmaneuver their opponents. It’s the most Rocket League-like soccer video game I’ve ever played, which is a high compliment.

I expect it to blow up, and I want to get a little more familiarity with it first before this weekend’s beta closes. Other than that? Just the usual. Valorant unrateds, Helldivers 2, and maybe some time in VRChat experimenting with new models.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Now that Promise Mascot Agency is officially live, and I can finally see that full Trophy List? It’s time to finish up my remaining tasks and become the best damn Mascot Business Runner that I possibly can be. If you couldn’t tell by my review for the game, I loved every second of being in Kaso-Machi. I’m very excited to return to finish picking up the leftover pieces.

I absolutely didn’t buy an RC Kei truck to decorate it just like Michi’s in the game. Nuh huh, never. Why would I do something like that? Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go scrounge up a few AA batteries around the house to put into a remote for something completely different. Now where did I put that block of tofu…

Screenshot: Raw Fury

I’ll be spending my weekend playing the shit out of Lil’ Guardsman which is currently about to be my replacement for missing Saturday morning cartoons, but I’ll tell you all more about that very soon. I’ll also be continuing my exploration of Mount Holly in Blue Prince. Stay tuned for an interview with the game’s creator, Tonda Ros. But that’s it (It’s Blue Prince’s fault, really).

Thus Ends Another Waypoint Weekend

With two new freaks (respectfully), things are bound to get much more interesting. And this weekend gives us all a perfect opportunity to relax, hang out, and just hit restart on everything. I’m genuinely super excited to jump into The Outlast Trails again with Brent, Matt, and Dwayne, and I’m putting it here so we can make sure it happens. Sure, adult responsibilities may come first, but there’s nobody else I’d rather cleanse the orphans with than the crew.

As per always? Keep being awesome, and thanks for tuning in. It’s always appreciated.