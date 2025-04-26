Waypoint Weekend Episode 22: It’s All ‘Oblivion’, Isn’t It?

It’s been one Hell of a week, hasn’t it? Some of the heaviest hitters of the year were dropped on our heads, and it feels like we’ll never have the time to get through all of them. But that’s what the weekends are for, aren’t they? On this episode of Waypoint Weekend, we chat about the games we’re going to be diving into, and why they’re all likely going to be Oblivion Remastered. I’ll try to make it a point that we pick something besides that, but I can’t make any promises at this point.

Welcome to Another Episode of Waypoint Weekend

This weekend, I’m faced with one of the most difficult choices I’ve had in years. Do I play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? I’m one of those weirdos who has always thought Oblivion was a better game than Skyrim. So it’s a dream come true to finally revisit Cyrodiil with a modern engine. And man, Bethesda absolutely hit this remaster out of the park. I mean, sure—it has overhauled graphics, animations, and combat that make the game feel like a new game in 2025. But Bethesda also kept the perfect mix of bugs and jankiness that made the original a masterpiece.

So yeah, to say I’m a massive fan of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is an understatement. However, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the best new RPGs I’ve played in years. I’m only about three hours in, and I can’t stop thinking about it. The story is already a tearjerker, and its flashy combat is the best I’ve experienced since Persona 5. Without spoiling anything, the game’s opening section is still weighing on my soul. So the great war waging within me is: which game do I play?

It’s a battle of nostalgia vs. modern gaming greatness. I think, in my heart, I’m leaning more toward Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It’s a brand-new experience. And look—The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will always be there. It’s not going anywhere. So yeah, I think my decision is made. However, can I just end my weekend blurb with a little rant? Developers, please stop dropping massive games just days apart—especially when they’re in the same genre. There are too many games to play and not enough time to play them!

Sure, while The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is hot on everybody’s mind, I’m going to take a small break from that and jump into some classic games this weekend. I’ve recently picked up a few games from my youth, including Super Mario All-Stars, and a few copies of more expensive games from AliExpress. Look, I just want to be able to play Earthbound and Chrono Trigger on a CRT without having to sell some of my organs. Otherwise, I’m hoping to finally wrap up my playthrough of South of Midnight before starting up Lost Records: Rage in Bloom. It’s going to be a busy Waypoint Weekend, but we love it.

It’s been a minute since I’ve gotten to play a game for fun, and while I’m technically doing the review for Oblivion, it felt more like pure joy than actual work. Beyond being gorgeous, it’s so faithful, and I’m just beyond happy that it exists. Even if some of the color from the original version is missing, I’ll deal with that. It’s just so nice having a version of the game that looks and plays like something out of 2025, even if the original still does have its charms about it. But still, I’ll be playing both the original and the Remaster for the foreseeable future, so I can’t complain in the slightest.

I wrote about ButtKnight on Thursday, an adult game that combines retro aesthetics with skill-oriented vertical scroller shoot-’em-up gameplay. Want to experience some hentai lewdity? Then you better get ready to land some serious high scores. There’s some incredible artwork in this game, and I’m fascinated by the “git gud” angle behind its adult scenes. There’s just one problem. The game was supposed to come out early Friday morning, and it still isn’t out! No one knows when it will drop. I’m hoping it’s before Friday night ends, I really want to pick up this h-game.

Other than ButtKnight, I’m really feeling Helldivers 2 calling my name. I haven’t been liberating as many planets as I should. It’s time to throw my cape back on, pick up a couple stratagems, and wipe out some bugs. You know, for Super Earth. And Managed Democracy. And Super Credits. Those too.

My weekend will be full of Oblivion. Nothing but Oblivion. I’m in love with this game. I never played it the first time around, so I’m experiencing all of this for the first time. I put crazy hours into Skyrim, but this is clearly the superior game to me. At some point, I’ll write something up on it from the perspective of a new player. But for now, I’m locked in Bubba.

I’ve had an urge to revisit some classics from my childhood lately. I’m talkin’ ancient stuff here. So, this weekend, I’ll be digging through the vaults of my GOG library to experience a unique hack and slasher that still impresses me today. Let me put y’all on to Die by the Sword.

Die by the Sword is one of Treyarch’s first ever games, spanning all the way back to 1998. Yes, the Call of Duty Treyarch. And what makes Die by the Sword so sick is the way you control your character. You don’t click a button or hit a key to slash and swing your sword. Instead, your mouse gives you full motion control of your entire arm. The force with which you swing your arm, i.e., slide your mouse, determines the damage you do. It’s janky as hell, it looks ridiculous, and I love it. I don’t know any other game that’s done something like this –and honestly, it’s probably for good reason. But it doesn’t matter. Die by the Sword kicks ass.

Thus Ends ANother Episode of Waypoint Weekend

Well, that was much less Oblivion this Waypoint Weekend than I thought it was going to be. I’m genuinely shocked, seeing as we were all surprised beyond belief that it actually existed and looked as good as it does. But, be it if we’re squashing bugs or squashing butts, we’ve all got quite an action packed weekend ahead of us, don’t we?