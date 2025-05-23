Waypoint Weekend Episode 25: It Feels Like 2014 All Over Again

I finally have a reason to pack away my 3DS for the foreseeable future. Well, until more people randomly just start making homebrew games for it or something. Fantasy Life is one of those games that sold me on the premise of the 3DS, but now that the bigger, better, and more bombastic sequel is here? I know exactly what my plans look like. But for this episode of Waypoint Weekend, we’re looking to find out what everybody on the team is playing. Buckle up, strap in, or do what you need to: it’s time to dive into Waypoint Weekend once again.

Welcome to Another Episode of Waypoint Weekend

Screenshot: LEVEL5 Inc.

This weekend, I’m going to be playing more of FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time. I was a big fan of the original, which was released on the 3DS in 2012, so I was completely blown away when the 2025 sequel turned out to be genuinely massive in comparison. If you’re a fan of Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda, this is pretty much the game for you. Speaking of the latter, can I just say how much of a ripoff FANTASY LIFE i is of the Zelda franchise? I mean, seriously—I was kind of shocked at how much it directly lifts from the Nintendo series.

A Deku Tree that’s sick until you clear out enemies inside it? Check. A literal Sword of Time? Check. Inserting a mysterious tablet into towers to reveal the map? Check. Heck, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time even has Korok seed-like characters that you have to discover on the map for rewards. On almost every level, this game is basically Animal Crossing: Breath of the Wild. Not that I’m complaining—it’s pretty awesome. Did I mention the game also has Pokémon-like team members you can find in the wild?

Why Wallow in ‘Doom’ and Gloom When ‘Fantasy Life i’ is a Thing?

FANTASY LIFE i also has a pretty insane story. I actually found it almost too overwhelming at first, as the campaign introduces hundreds of features and multiple open-world maps. However, I’ve finally found a groove with the RPG, and it’s a blast. My wife and I also just started the multiplayer mode, which is… decent. We’re pretty much grinding it out to unlock more hairstyles and eye options for our characters. I know—it’s a bit silly. But yeah, if you were a fan of Fantasy Life on the 3DS, I can’t recommend this one enough. I should be finishing DOOM: The Dark Ages, but instead, I’m just throwing my life away into this charming RPG.

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Apparently, Helldivers 2 got a new update? I have no idea what’s going on, just that it’s big. I will report back next week with my thoughts and feelings. I’m sure I will have a lot of them. I think it’s incredible that Arrowhead has kept this game alive for well over a year with all sorts of content introductions and updates, and the team should be commended for that.

Case in point, I’m not playing Helldivers 2 this weekend because I heard about the news; I’m playing it because all of my friends are already back on the frontlines. Arrowhead has done something pretty incredible for that to happen.

Screenshot: LEVEL5 Inc.

After putting far too many hours into the 3DS version of Fantasy Life, I had been patiently awaiting news of a sequel for years. I never thought it was going to happen, but here we are. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is going to be my new muse for the upcoming months. It feels surreal seeing this game run on a PlayStation console, and looking absolutely stunning in the process. Putting looks aside, it also plays fantastically, offering plenty of “lives” for me to experience, and plenty of goofy writing to keep things flowing nicely.

I’m nowhere near as far as Brent is at this point, but I’m very eager to dive back in for some more whimsy and fun this weekend. On the other side of the coin, I’m going to be diving back in for some more Endzone 2. That one surprised me, as city-builders aren’t typically my thing. Maybe it was because I got hopelessly back into New Vegas, and the allure of a game like this was too strong. Or maybe it’s just because it looked fun. Either way, I’m doing my best to survive in a nuclear wasteland, while also vibing in the sun-soaked world of Fantasy Life i.

Screenshot: Raw Fury

This weekend, I will be digging into Kathy Rain and then, depending on how that goes, the sequel, Soothsayer. The big game that will have my attention at the moment is Clair Obscur. That’s right, I’ll finally be getting after it. I knew when I saw the reveal that I would be playing it, but things have gone a particular way recently, and it prevented me from jumping on this earlier. I can’t get over how much I love the premise of the game. I’m ready to experience it.

Waypoint Weekend Has Come to a Close. Check it Again Next Time!

If jumping into the world of Endzone 2 has taught me anything, it’s that I need to be more open-minded about the games I’m playing. Seeing Anthony talk about Kathy Rain has me eager to try that one out. While I may be buying it now, Fantasy Life i is calling my name, and I know it will be for the foreseeable future. Don’t worry, Kathy. Our paths will cross sooner rather than later. But for now, instead of a motorcycle, I’ll be riding on the back of a dragon.