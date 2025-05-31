Waypoint Weekend Episode 26: Multiplayer Madness Is on the Menu This Weekend

It’s once again time to put away our typing fingers and bring out our gaming fingers. That’s right; it’s Waypoint Weekend time. We’ve got a smattering of games that we’re going to be jumping into this weekend, and it’s always a great time to learn what the team has been getting up to. As we dive into another episode of Waypoint Weekend, it seems that several of us have multiplayer shenanigans on our minds.

Oh Yeah, It’s Waypoint Weekend Time, Baybee

Screenshot: HYPER REAL

Everyone keeps sending me SAEKO: Giantess Dating Sim. My brand as a giantess VTuber is simply way too strong. Yes, it’s a dating sim where you’re a tiny person stuck in a giant woman’s desk. Yes, the giantess eats tiny people. But also, yes, the game just came out, and I’ve heard it’s really good. I plan to play the full version this weekend, given the current set of Steam reviews suggesting it’s utterly amazing. If you want to learn a bit more about SAEKO and its relationship to the giantess community, I wrote about the game earlier this month. No need to be infatuated with giant women to enjoy this giantess-themed dating sim. Although it certainly seems to help. (Special thanks to the PR team behind the game for hooking me up with a free copy, by the way.)

Screenshot: FromSoftware

This weekend, I am mainly going to be playing Elden Ring Nightreign. I recently finished DOOM: The Dark Ages, which I actually loved. So, with that out of the way, I’m now ready to jump full-time into FromSoftware’s multiplayer game. I know some players have been down on the game’s poor solo mode, but I’ve been enjoying doing runs with random teammates. While not every expedition goes well, I am just soaking in the fact that I get to experience Elden Ring’s gameplay once again. Whether this is something I stick with long-term, we’ll see. I might not feel the same way in a week, after being paired with enough horrible teams. But for the time being, I’m just enjoying it as a roguelike, where I slowly get stronger over time despite failing.

WAYPOINT WEEKEND ME UP INSIDE, ‘NIGHTREIGN’

I think FromSoftware titles are a lot more enjoyable when you just give in to the difficulty, and accept you aren’t always going to win. But at least in most Soulsborne titles, you are responsible for your own failures. In Nightreign, you can actually fail because of other people’s bad habits. The other game I am going to dive into this weekend is Death Stranding. Yes, I know it’s criminal that I haven’t played this one yet. However, with how epic Death Stranding 2 is looking, I finally decided to cave in. Hopefully, I can finish the campaign before the sequel launches on June 26.

I know the game largely centers around traversal and delivering packages. I’m totally fine with that. I just want to experience Kojima’s weird world. Hopefully, the game still holds up, as I know it also relied on other players leaving behind structures and tips. Although, this might actually be the perfect time to play Death Stranding, as the game might be filled with past players’ structures. Lastly, I’m just excited to try out the Director’s Cut edition on my PS5 Pro. Wish me luck!

Screenshot: PlaySurroundDead

I’ve had SurrounDead in my library for quite some time, but I’ve never really dug into it. This weekend seems like the perfect time to finally make that happen. An open-world zombie survival game, it’s like a low-poly version of DayZ or State of Decay, and I’m hoping it can live up to my expectations. I’ve been on a bit of a survival/crafting kick as of late. Otherwise? It’s back on the Fantasy Life i grind for the foreseeable future.

It’s Time To Get Busy This Waypoint Weekend

From what I’ve seen of SurrounDead, it’s going to scratch the itch I’ve been having lately. Something about it has been screaming my name for a while, but I think it was yesterday’s massive update that finally has me taking the plunge. Either way, between this and plenty of demos for upcoming games, I’ve got quite the weekend of adventure ahead of me.

Screenshot: EA Sports

My weekend will be filled with F1 25. That’s right, I’m back to tackling a sim racer. Of course, my Kathy Rain playthrough is still going strong. And it’s great so far. One of those games I wish someone had told me about before. Other than that, I’m chilling. Your boy is engaged as of last week, so a lot of planning is going on there. So, I’m keeping it to two games this weekend. Next week, though… well, you know what that is.

It’s That Time Already? Another Waypoint Weekend Comes to a Close

Look, I know that Elden Ring Nightreign can technically be a solo endeavor, but I’m hoping that I may get a chance to join Brent and another random this weekend if everything goes smoothly. That is, if I don’t get too hooked on SurrounDead to step away for a little while. Regardless, Waypoint Weekend is always one of my favorite times of the week. If not to learn more about what my co-workers and friends are getting up to, then to know that it’s time to finally take a break. As always, thanks for tuning in to Waypoint Weekend, and we’ll see you next week.