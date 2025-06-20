Waypoint Weekend Episode 28: Around the (Mario Kart) World, Around the World

Oh yeah, it’s Tail Time. Wait, I mean it’s time for Waypoint Weekend, my favorite part of the week. The time when I can see what all my friends are getting up to, and if our gaming paths will cross. It doesn’t matter if we’re grinding in Mario Kart World or pulling out our hair because of the terrible puns in the Gex Trilogy, we’ve got quite a lineup. Grab a chair, sit down, and let the soothing words of another Waypoint Weekend bring you up to speed. We’re hitting the starting line soon.

After spending part of my afternoon complaining about how NPC characters are unlocked in Mario Kart World, I’m going to spend my weekend trying to unlock NPC characters in Mario Kart World. Shortly after writing that article, my prayers were heard, and I unlocked Peepa during a Grand Prix race, but I still have so many other characters to go. I guess I may as well try to unlock some of the additional outfits for other characters while I’m at it.

When I’m not racing, I’m hoping that Katie and I can finally start up Split/Fiction. We both loved It Takes Two, but I had to wait for a little while before picking this one up. With the weekend looking like it’ll be swelteringly hot here in Wisconsin, I’m not planning on going outside unless I really have to. I don’t feel like melting for no good reason, you know?

Screenshot: Sloclap

This weekend, I’ll be joining the over one million unique players jumping into the soccer field. Yes, sir, it’s time for some REMATCH. I’ve been craving more of Sloclap’s multiplayer footballer since first getting a taste with the rest of the Waypoint crew months ago. Since then, I haven’t been able to stop thinking of it. REMATCH has satiated my competitive bloodlust in droves, something only Rocket League has managed in the past 10 years.

In most soccer games, like FIFA, you’re controlling an entire team of players. REMATCH is different in that each athlete is controlled by a different player. This gives players a wide variety of slick techniques and fluid movements to control their characters. And damn, do the controls feel fantastic – as if players have autonomy of each of their character’s limbs. If you’ve ever played SIFU, Sloclap’s kick-ass kung fu adventure, you know exactly what I’m talking about. They knew exactly what they were doing in naming their game “REMATCH“. ‘Cause after each game, that’s the only option I consider pressing.

Screenshot: Midway

I will be finally trying out the Gex Trilogy and seeing just how much of it still lands with me. I know Shaun loved it, and given that we both have stood tall in the face of Dwayne’s hatred as VICE’s own Rock and Sock Connection, I feel comfortable with it being good. Besides that, I’ll probably just be searching for more indies to play. I’ve got a couple on the list to check out, and I’m looking to add a lot more. Oh yeah, I got back into a second playthrough of Metroid Dread recently, so I’ll be stressing myself out dealing with those E.M.M.I.s again.

Screenshot: SEGA

This weekend I’m playing Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army. Finally, the Nintendo Switch 2 has a new game that isn’t a port of a title that was released in the last three years. Yes, I know Raidou technically came out in 2006. And while I’m a massive Atlus fan, I somehow managed to miss this one when it originally debuted on PlayStation 2. However, I can confirm that the game not only holds up extremely well, but it’s also one of the best games currently available on Switch 2.

If you are a fan of Persona, I can’t recommend this one enough. Unlike other Shin Megami Tensei games, Raidou feels a lot closer to the beloved spinoff franchise. You take on the role of a detective in a small, cozy town like Inaba. It even has battle music that sounds suspiciously close to Persona 4. However, where the game really won me over is its spin on the series’ combat. The best way I can describe it: it’s basically SMT x Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You basically run around in real time, throwing out your Pokémon (I mean, summoned demons), while slashing away at enemies with your sword.

While this might sound really chaotic, it somehow works perfectly. The remaster does a lot to streamline combat, so you can summon demons with a flick of a button. Battles are also really well-balanced, as you gain magic back by attacking with your sword. So even when you are sending out your demons? You are supporting them by stunning enemies with your gun or keeping their magic gauge full. So yeah, I’m only a few hours into Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, and I’m already hooked. Definitely what I’ll be playing this weekend!

For now, it’s time to sit back and chill for a while. Waypoint Weekend is always a joy to come back to, because I know it’s finally time to relax for a bit. Sure, I’ve still got plenty of things to work on, but I can forget about that for a little while. Plus, getting someone else on the team to experience Gex again is a fantastic feeling. I just hope that Anthony loves it as much as I did. Otherwise, next Waypoint Weekend will be as awkward as the after party at P. Diddy’s house.