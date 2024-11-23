Waypoint Weekend Episode 3: Sports, Indies & Horror, Oh My!

Another week has come and gone, and guess what! It’s time to stop writing about the games we love, and actually start PLAYING the games we love. This week, we’ve got a varied list of different titles that we’ll all be jumping into, so without any further ado, welcome to another episode of Waypoint Weekend.

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

I’ll be spending my weekend putting in some work on MLB: The Show. Got a Road to the Show pitcher in his first full year with my Brewers. Eight quality starts, 4-0 record with one complete game shutout. I’m not a human flamethrower, but I have five pitches I can strike people out with — and my control is elite.

Beyond that, on Sunday, I’ll be playing some Death Note (more on that later tonight). And of course, watching my NFC East-leading Eagles try to go for seven in a row against the Rams. As always, Go Birds.

Screenshot: CRITICAL REFLEX

After diving deep into the world of STALKER 2, I guess it’s time for a little bit of something to cleanse my palate with. MOUTHWASHING has been blowing up on social media, and I finally have a free moment to dive into it. After playing through RATSHAKER —and realizing I’ve been playing a lot of games with fully capitalized titles — I’m all in on spooky season. Even if Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Beyond seeing fan art for MOUTHWASHING, I’ve been trying to avoid story spoilers as much as possible to go in blind. This seems like the perfect type of experience to have no backstory with. I’m ready for the game’s twists and turns. And learning why it’s called MOUTHWASHING, too.

Screenshot: Epic Games Publishing

Guess what? I actually did a lot of non-Baldur’s Gate 3 stuff this week! First, I played and beat the Alan Wake 2 DLC, “The Lake House”! Guys, if you haven’t gotten on the AW2 bandwagon yet, do so as soon as possible. The whole experience — DLC expansions and all — is about how valuable art and creativity are against forces that would exploit them for selfish ends. I talked about that at length here, actually! Genuine 20/10 game — all-time great, no exceptions.

Also, as I alluded to here, my partner and I played Epic Mickey Rebrushed! …Diminished greatly by Baldur’s Gate 3, unfortunately. But, we’re still early into it. Maybe I’ll throw y’all an update on our adventures there when we’re done. Okay, now for this weekend! The plan is to play Blumhouse Games’ debut indie horror joint, Fear the Spotlight! I’ll whip up a little impressions piece for y’all after the fact, but if the Steam hype is anything to go by, I have a feeling I’ll love it! Third-person, retro-inspired horror games? My weakness!

It doesn’t matter if we’re getting spooked in games like Alan Wake 2 or MOUTHWASHING, or taking our favorite team to the World Series in MLB The Show, it seems like we’ve got plenty on our plates for this upcoming weekend. Once again, thank you for taking the time to read, and enjoy a beautiful Waypoint Weekend!