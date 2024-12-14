Waypoint Weekend Episode 6: Breaking It Down, Gexual Style

It’s time for the weekend once again, and with the weather getting colder, what better way to warm up than sitting in front of a nice, cozy screen? Sure, these new-fangled TVs don’t put out the same kind of heat that a CRT or a Plasma did, but I can’t think of a better way to spend my weekend. Here on Waypoint Weekend, we like to take a moment, reflect, and see what kind of gaming escapades we’re all getting into. Without further ado, here’s Episode 6 of Waypoint Weekend.

welcome to waypoint weekend

Screenshot: Devolver Digital

My partner and I, somehow, came across a video of six or seven magicians. The goal of the video was for the real magicians to find a fake magician among them (haha). All the sleight-of-hand reminded me of an indie game I reviewed a while ago: Card Shark. Published by one of the indie dev kings, Devolver Digital, and developed by Nerial (also developed the underrated Reigns), Card Shark can best be described as a “narrative puzzle/card game.” You play as a silent young man who is recruited by an upper-crust conman with the goal of climbing the social ladder by impressing people with your sick card tricks.

Honestly, if it weren’t for the dicey difficulty curve toward the end of the game? Card Shark would be a flawless experience! The story is fun and has some unpredictable twists and turns, the character work is solid, there are sword-fighting sections — and, most importantly? It’s genuinely an interesting look into sneaky card tricks! There are so many techniques you learn individually before you combine them later in the game. In another life, I probably could’ve been a… you know, mid-tier trickster! I definitely would’ve gotten caught and executed, though. Also, I promise this is a Waypoint Weekend entry and not a stealth Indie Invasion pick. Card Shark is a short game I can knock out in a session or two before Monday, guaranteed!

Screenshot: Cloak and Dagger Games

This weekend, I’ll be tapping into my urge to play more weird, psychological point-and-click adventure games. I wrote about my love for them recently, mainly discussing indie studios like Cloak and Dagger Games, so now it’s time to explore more of their catalog.

I checked out one of their first games, A Date in the Park, which turned out to be just as unsettling as it sounds. This weekend, I’m playing Football Game, and I have a slight feeling it’s not gonna be focused on throwing around the pigskin. Cloak and Dagger Games already blew me away with their latest title, The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, so I can’t wait to see what else they’ve cooked up.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I was planning on jumping into something completely new and different. But then, I saw that they added Gex to Astro Bot. Two of my favorite things, eternally combined. Sure, it’s not the new Gex game I was hoping for. And I can’t dress my Astro as the “Square-Eyed Gecko.” But I’m so glad we finally have some Gex representation in the year 2024.

Beyond some additional Astro Bot love? I’ve picked up a fair number of new Steam games that I may finally dive into. Neva has been on my playlist for a while, and maybe it’s about time to finally bust into that one. Otherwise, I’m hoping to get into some more Infinity Nikki shenanigans with the wife, because that game goes incredibly hard. Infinity Nikki x Gex when, though?

that concludes waypoint weekend

Even when we finally break away from the bad screen to look at the good screen, we can’t stop thinking about games. We’re coming up to the end of the year, and all things considered? This was another phenomenal year for gaming. Until the next episode of Waypoint Weekend, keep on keeping on.