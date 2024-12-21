VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Gaming

Waypoint Weekend Episode 7: T’was a Few Nights Before Christmas

The Holiday Spirit fills the air as another episode of ‘Waypoint Weekend’ goes live, where we chat about the games we’re playing this week.

By

An image of Waypoint weekends, featuring a custom Xbox controller and the VICE logo
Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki
Share:

The Holidays are approaching fast. Between buying gifts, wrapping them, and anything in between, we’ve got to find some time to jump into our favorite games. During this week’s episode of Waypoint Weekend, we chat about the games we’ll be playing, and why we’re doing just that. Some want to spend time with their friends. Some just want free Christmas Swag. But, no matter what, it’s an eclectic list as always, and we’re so excited that you’re here.

welcome to waypoint weekend

Chetus Jetus enjoying the festivities in Final Fantasy 14 for Waypoint Weekend
Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

SHaun Cichacki – COntributor

Once again, I find myself losing countless hours to Final Fantasy 14. As the Holiday season approaches rapidly, the folks of Eorzea are getting into the festive spirit. And so is Chetus Jetus, my little Lalafell friend who has seen me through far too many hours of this MMO. And with some free gifts to get before the start of the Christmas Season? I need to get my questing on.

Videos by VICE

I’m also finally nearing the end of Heavensward, which feels like it’s going by far too quickly. Maybe it’s because it took around 200 hours to finally get through A Realm Reborn or something, but I’m excited to see what’s coming next. Happy Holidays to everyone reading, and to everyone questing for some free Barding! I’ll probably still be here next Waypoint Weekend, as well. And the following Waypoint Weekend. And even the one after that.

Supports Edition Armor for Helldivers 2 for Waypoint Weekend
Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Matt Vatankhah – Contributor

Between my probably-too-long sessions of Path of Exile 2, there’s one game I keep returning to and have fallen back in love with. I’m talkin’ about democracy, baby! After just one match with some buddies, Helldivers 2 managed to put me in the same chokehold it did back in February. I’m fueled by nothing but the desire to spread freedom in the form of napalm and shrapnel. Since the game’s most recent major update, I’m prepared to push back the new Illuminate oppressors by any means.

After almost a year of not playing, jumping back in and reacclimating with its systems felt like second nature. It’s a testament to the design of Helldivers 2, really, and just how undeniably fun it is immediately upon landing on a new planet. In less than five minutes of our first game, my friend’s turret turned and blew my face off — and you know what? I’ve never felt better.

The Slow Game Club did a refreshing interview with one of the leads for the indie hit, 'The Holy Gosh Darn,' and it was everything I needed.
Screenshots: YouTube/PerfectlyParanormal and Yogscast Games

Anthony Franklin II – contributor

I’ll be playing the hell out of some indies this weekend, starting with The Holy Gosh Darn (review coming) and getting back into [REDACTED] as I continue my race to the escape pod. I’m on vacation, so there’s gonna be plenty of roguelike action for me, and I’ll be digging into some narrative masterpieces as well. I’m really excited to take a look at Mouthwashing and, of course, see my Eagles beat down on the Commanders. Go Birds!

Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers
Screenshot: Yogscast Games

Dwayne Jenkins – Managing Editor

I’m going to gamble. Full stop — I’m just going to spend a whole bunch of money on what’s sure to be, at best, slow-burning diminishing returns. In Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers. You see, I like Balatro quite a bit, but there’s something too pristine about it. I want something a little squalid with some nastiness behind it. I wouldn’t go quite as far as calling myself a “degenerate,” but, hey. Nothing wrong with a pinch of chaos, is there?

Plus, Shaun likes it, and he’s never missed or led me astray in recommendations yet! Admittedly, up until Balatro taught me Poker (kinda), I really only explicitly understood Blackjack in the realm of card games. Well, conventional, non-nerd card games. Since Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers is meeting me at an acceptable, preexisting comfort level? I’m willing to roll those dice (or, rather, throw down those cards)!

that concludes another eventful waypoint weekend

Well, it looks like I might be the only one getting into the Christmas spirit so far with my choice of games, but I know that the feeling is in the air. From us to you, Happy Holidays, and thanks for checking in to see what we’re playing on the latest episode of Waypoint Weekend.

Tagged:
Share:

More
From VICE