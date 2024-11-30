Waypoint Weekend Episode 4: A New Challenger Enters the Fray

The weekend nears once more, as Waypoint Weekend enters its fourth week on the docket. Sure, we love writing about games, but what do we love doing more than that? Playing them. After stuffing ourselves full of Thanksgiving feasts, this is what we’ll be getting up to this weekend.

welcome to waypoint weekend

Screenshot: FromSoftware

I’ll be spending my weekend starting my Elden Ring playthrough. I’m looking forward to the inevitable ass-whoopin’ I’m getting. I may even write a few quick articles about my time playing it. But we’ll see after I find out how I feel about getting tossed around like the Singh Brothers.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Kepler Interactive

My wife and I are about to get paws deep in fun when we jump back into Cat Quest III this weekend. New content showed up recently. We’re excited to see all the fresh additions. If you’re looking for a cutesy game that you can play with just about anyone, this is the game for you.

It totally helps if you’re a cat lover like us, but even if you’re just a fleeting cat enthusiast? It’s still a very good time. It helps that it’s just a super pretty game and it controls fantastically. A wonderful time for everyone involved, and it’s on a pretty steep sale on Steam right now if you’re looking for something new to lose yourself in.

Screenshot: Sega

Going into this weekend, I’ve kept my promises to y’all! No Baldur’s Gate 3 week-in and week-out stories! And since I raved about The Rise of the Golden Idol on yesterday’s Indie Invasion, I’ll strike that from the record, too! (Although, I’m playing both games this weekend.) This time, I want to talk about a game I bought after listening to its amazing Battle Theme: Metaphor: ReFantazio! I’ve heard nothing but wonderful things about the game! Though I promised my partner we would take things one 50+ hour RPG at a time, I want to at least play a bit of Metaphor‘s demo this weekend as a taste!

Full Disclosure: I only know Persona through Think Pieces and Let’s Plays. I haven’t had the honor of playing one formally yet (though I plan to rectify that over the next year). Metaphor: ReFantazio seems like a great gateway to Persona (obviously). I heard the story, in particular, was phenomenal — and I go crazy for long RPGs that can carry an impactful story! Even though you’re going to inevitably get crushed by either Rebirth or Shadow of the Erdtree (ugh)? I’m rooting for you during The Game Awards, Metaphor!

Once again, a crazy variety of different games that we’ll all be losing hours of our lives into. No matter if we’re jumping into the sands of adventure while playing as cats, or trying to avoid getting stomped by the Tree Sentinel, it’s going to be a weekend to remember. Thanks for tuning into Waypoint Weekend, and happy gaming!