Waypoint Wishlist: Game Boy Advance Edition

While Nintendo may have started cooking with the Game Boy and Game Boy Color? I’m extremely partial to the Game Boy Advance, myself. It was the first handheld I ever saved up to buy with my own money. That silly purple console saw itself everywhere with me. While I never had an SP when I was growing up, I’ve owned a number of them in my adult life. I’ve even messed with emulators that look just like them. But, for this edition of Waypoint Wishlist, we chat about what game from the Game Boy Advance we would love to see earn another chance at the spotlight.

Screenshot: Camelot Software Planning

I’m gonna say something deeply controversial. To me, handheld and mobile gaming hold titles back from their true potential. I’ve always believed that. There are so many handheld games where I can’t help but think they’d be so much better on a “bigger platform.” Which is how I earnestly feel about Golden Sun. Everyone loves the Golden Sun franchise — and rightfully so! It’s RPG perfection. Even on the Game Boy Advance, Golden Sun was one of those rare titles that was undeniably perfect. Yet, I believe an ambitious remake on the PS5/Series X would really hit the spot!

No, I’m not asking for a AAA affair like I pitched for a Phantasy Star remake. Rather, in my mind, a Golden Sun remake needs to go the AA 2D Octopath Traveler route. Full voice acting and all! Flesh out the Djinn feature, add more puzzles and exploration elements involving Psynergy, and triple-down on the concept of Alchemy both leading civilization to its greatest achievements and most devastating failures. GotY contender right there!

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

The Game Boy Advance is tied to a significant amount of my handheld gaming memories. Mainly based around my little sister’s basketball tournaments. One series in particular that I ended up loving and replaying the hell out of is EA’s two Lord of the Rings games.

Both The Two Towers and Return of the King were classic isometric dungeon-crawler RPGs that were in line with the movies. Given that I’ve been a fan of the books and the movies (thanks again, Dad), these games were right up my alley. It would never happen. But even just a slight graphical upgrade on these from the Game Boy Advance days would make my day.

Screenshot: Konami

If there is one series I would love to see make a return to the spotlight, it would have to be Boktai: The Sun Is In Your Hand. Granted, while this would likely have to be a Nintendo Switch (or possibly Switch 2) title, it would be incredible to see how they could work around the unique sunlight mechanic with a new generation of consoles. Maybe a little solar panel that connects via Type-C?

For those unfamiliar with Boktai, it required sunlight to be played properly. Yes, it was partially a scheme to get kids to go outside and play their favorite games somewhere else besides their dank bedroom. But beneath that gimmick? An incredibly ambitious game that deserves another chance to shine. Pun fully intended.

No matter if our favorite game would force us to go outside or dive deeper into the dungeons of Isengard, the Game Boy Advance was one hell of a system. Sure, there are plenty of games that also deserve that second chance. But there are some that just have a hold on us forever more. Until next time, keep on gaming and doing what you love.