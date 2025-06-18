Waypoint Wishlist: Games That Could Be TV, or TV That Could Be Games Edition

Video game stories have been getting so much better over the years. Surprisingly, TV adaptations of some of our favorite games have also been getting better. The first season of The Last of Us, the Fallout show, and many others have made a splash on streaming networks. Honestly, there are plenty of games that could easily become TV shows, and plenty of shows that would be amazing as games. That’s the point of this Waypoint Wishlist: for us to chat about that exact subject.

Welcome to Waypoint Wishlist. Grab Your Remote And Tune In.

Screenshot: HAMMER95

If there’s only one game that needs a movie adaptation, it’s gotta be MULLET MADJACK. I’m thinkin’ Roadhouse-era Patrick Swayze, ’80s-style action thriller – you know the type. Cheap, buzzing neon lights, an overabundance of fog machines, those sweet (cheesy) ’80s synths, ALL the tropes. MULLET MADJACK is practically that exact type of movie, but in anime form, so it’s already prime for cinema. Fast cars, a super cool dude on a mission, and tons of blown-up robot skulls? Yes, sir.

And in true MULLET MADJACK fashion, I’m adamant that it only be available on VHS tape. No Blu-Ray, no DVDs, and certainly no streaming. You’re gonna go find the last remaining Blockbuster Video on the planet, and you’re taking home MULLET MADJACK with a box of M&Ms and some popcorn on a Friday night. And then you’re gonna enjoy what’s possibly the best action flick ever made.

Screenshot: Ysbryd Games

I would love to see VA-11 Hall-A get an anime. Nothing crazy, just an OVA or, perhaps, three episodes as part of a miniseries. I always thought there was so much more to see in the world, so many more stories to explore. What’s life like for Dorothy Haze? What about the privileges afforded to Stella Hoshii, what’s their home life like? And then there’s Sei Asagiri, a figure for justice in an injustice cyberpunk dystopia. I’d love to get to see her narrative play out right in front of my eyes.

Yes, no doubt, some of the appeal of Sukeban Games’ iconic visual novel is that everything happens outside the bar. Your job is to learn about the world orally, not firsthand. But still. Glitch City is a place I’d love to return to. I hope we get to see it again one day, in animation or otherwise.

Screenshot: Konami

For this week’s Wishlist, I’m going to nominate Silent Hill as a game that needs a TV adaptation. Imagine, if you will, an HBO or AMC series where each season tackles a different Silent Hill game. Across 6 or 8 hour-long episodes, we would get to dive into each game’s tragic story. Think of it like an American Horror Story anthology series, where each season is self-contained, except it’s actually good. Yeah, for me, this would be a dream-come-true game adaptation.

Silent Hill 2 alone would be incredible as a TV series. Every episode would follow James Sunderland as he descends deeper into his guilt-ridden madness. Even the way the game is structured narratively already fits perfectly in the TV show format. For example, in Episode 2, he could discover the Blue Creek Apartments, whereas in Episode 7, James arrives at the Lakeview Hotel. You get the gist! And you just know the finale would be an absolute banger, as Silent Hill 2′s twist would work so well as a season closer. What really convinced me that the Konami franchise would work as a live-action adaptation was the 2024 release Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober Team.

Maybe This Waypoint Wishlist Dream Could Come True?

I still think it was one of the most criminally underrated games to come out that year. Luke Roberts not only did a fantastic job portraying James Sunderland, but I thought his performance should have gotten awards. Seriously, some of his scenes are emotionally gut-wrenching and were just as impactful as something from The Last of Us. Now, obviously, a Silent Hill TV adaptation could only work if it had the right showrunners. I know this could go horribly wrong really fast, as Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record with the horror genre. But if done correctly, it could seriously be one of the best video game adaptations.

Screenshot: NBC

When I think of a TV show that needs to get turned into a game, my immediate thought goes to Hannibal. No matter if it’s done in the style of classic Telltale games like The Walking Dead, or goes more into the realm of realism with Supermassive Games behind the wheel, I would love to experience a choice-based game set in the same world as Bryan Fuller’s universe. The world of Hannibal is rich (and maybe slightly fatty? Hmmm…) with horror drippings, and I would love a chance to step into the shoes of Will Graham as I hunt down this murderous madman.

Or, on the other hand? What if we got a Hannibal game in the style of Cooking Mama? We know that folks love morbid games, with games like The Mortuary Assistant going incredibly viral. So imagine if we had to try and prepare meals for our friends made out of our friends? I know that’s messed up beyond belief, but maybe it can work somehow… But in the end, I think it would be better to just have an adventure like The Quarry or something like that.

Speaking of which, how did this show even air on Prime Time TV? Some of the kills in this show were VERY extreme, and I can only imagine that some folks didn’t take kindly to seeing a flesh angel at 7:00PM on a work night. Still, I adore this show and wish they could have continued it after Season 3. That’s all I could wish for during this Waypoint Wishlist.

Screenshot: FX

I still can’t believe we haven’t gotten a true Sons of Anarchy game yet. No, I’m not counting that attempted mobile game. The show ran from 2008 to 2014. That is PEAK open world game era. What a missed opportunity. But it might be for the best, because the best possible version of the game would exist now. Having the different biker gangs and being able to choose who you would join would be incredible. Missions that would let you rank up through the crew and earn your vest, side missions that could get you in trouble and de-rank you, or level you up even more based on a risk/reward system governed by the leader of the crew and their personality.

If a certain company wasn’t hogging the Nemesis system, it could be repurposed specifically for that. Imagine the leader of the crew changing, and therefore, the motivations of the crew change. Which changes the rewards and risks of side missions. And then being able to take over either by time spent or feeling like you can challenge the leader, and getting them outta here. Which then affects how other members view you, depending on how THEIR personalities are set up. I’m getting mad just thinking about this not happening. If someone reads this and wants me to provide ideas on a game, I’m your guy because that was pretty damn good if I say so myself.

Thus Ends Another Waypoint Wishlist. Grab A Ticket and Come Back Again Soon

While we watch and wait to see if our Waypoint Wishlist dreams come true, I’ve found a few new shows that I need to watch. I’m terribly far behind on my watchlist, and I’ve never once seen an episode of Sons of Anarchy. If nothing else, I can always jump back into Hannibal for yet another rewatch while I wait for this dream to come true.